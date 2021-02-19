Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears push for a downswing below $0.51

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD keeps pullback from 10-day SMA, MACD turns bearish for the first time in six weeks.
  • Ascending trend line from February 02 restricts immediate declines.
  • Monthly resistance line adds to the upside filters.

XRP/USD drop to $0.5270 while extending the previous day’s pullback to early Friday. The altcoin’s latest weakness could be traced from its repeated failures to cross 10-day SMA as well as the first bearish MACD signal since the early January.

This keeps the ripple sellers hopeful. However, an upward sloping trend line from the initial February, close to $0.5100, restricts the quote’s immediate downside.

As a result, the XRP/USD bears should look for entry below $0.5100 for fresh downswing targeting the January 07 high near $0.3700. Though, the monthly low near $0.3400 can challenge the sellers afterward.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 10-day SMA, at $0.5530 now, will have to cross the downward sloping trend line from February 01, currently around $0.5950, to recall the XRP/USD buyers. Also acting as an upside filter is the $0.6000 round-figure.

To sum, Ripple’s failures to follow the crypto majors seems to give risk-taking sellers a fresh life.

XRP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5286
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.58%
Today daily open 0.5317
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.4891
Daily SMA50 0.3599
Daily SMA100 0.4116
Daily SMA200 0.3354
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5599
Previous Daily Low 0.5196
Previous Weekly High 0.6247
Previous Weekly Low 0.3911
Previous Monthly High 0.5167
Previous Monthly Low 0.2109
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.535
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5445
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5142
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.4967
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.4738
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5546
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5774
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5949

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH on the verge of a massive upswing to $2,800

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH on the verge of a massive upswing to $2,800

Ethereum price has been underperforming in comparison to other major coins like Bitcoin or BNB. Investors are concerned about high gas fees, but most projects are still built on top of Ethereum. On-chain metrics show that ETH is still poised for another leg up.

More Ethereum News

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE is ready for new al-time highs after crucial rebound

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE is ready for new al-time highs after crucial rebound

It seems that Elon Musk might actually end up endorsing Dogecoin as the concentration of whales isn't as bad as previously believed. The biggest whale is Robinhood which purchased Dogecoin to offer trading to its users in 2018. 

More Dogecoin News

BNB price reaches $200 as Binance Smart Chain hits 2 million in daily transactions

BNB price reaches $200 as Binance Smart Chain hits 2 million in daily transactions

In the past several weeks, many projects built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) have gained a lot of traction. The insanely high fees on Ethereum caused this.

More BNB News

The Graph’s support to four different blockchains could send GRT price to new all-time highs

The Graph’s support to four different blockchains could send GRT price to new all-time highs

TheGraph has been under consolidation since its new all-time high of $2.88, established on February 12. The digital asset is on the verge of a potential breakout as on-chain metrics show it is a fair buy territory for investors.

More TheGraph News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location