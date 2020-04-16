Ripple Price Analysis: Where to after XRP/USD shatters $0.18 support?

- Ripple price on the verge of another drop to $0.16 after sliding below $0.18 key support.
- The increasing gap between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA is a clear indicator of a stronger bearish grip.
Ripple price is back to trading in the red on Thursday. The Asian session is coming to a halt as the European session prepares to take over amid expanding volatility and support shattering movements. Since the beginning of this week, XRP/USD had stabilized above $0.18. The stability followed a retreat from the monthly high at $0.2059 during the Easter weekend.
However, the mid-week bearish action has forced Ripple below the key support. If the bearish leg extends, it could test $0.16 before a significant rebound comes into play. As at now, the price is doddering at $0.1791 after losing 0.86% of its value om the day.
Ripple price technical picture
The daily XRP/USD chart shows Ripple trading under the moving averages. The 50-day SMA is in line to hinder price action at $0.1886 while the 200-day SMA is holding the ground at $0.2341. A wide gap between the two averages signals that Ripple is slowly falling into the hands of the bears.
Looking at other technical levels such as the RSI and the MACD, Ripple is unlikely to make a comeback above $0.20 in the near term unless a catalyst comes to boost the movement. The longer the price stays under $0.20, the stronger the bears become; a situation that is leaving buyers demoralized. On the other hand, the MACD is stable at the mean line (0.0) which in other words, says that all is not lost for the bulls and they can regain control later in the day.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD stabilizes $6,400 as stocks plunge, Dow Jones falls 400 points
Bitcoin price managed to hold above $6,400 in spite of the shattering of a pennant pattern support I have discussed for over a week. The granddaddy of digital assets recorded a weekly low at $6,466 before bouncing to reclaim the support at $6,000.
XRP/USD drops by 5.35% in four hours as bears stay in cruise control
XRP/USD charted its fourth consecutive bearish day, as the price dropped from $0.1806 to $0.176 in the early hours of Thursday. In the process, the price dropped below the triangle formation and the SMA 20. The bulls will need to ...
Ethereum co-founder criticizes the idea of crypto mining via mobile phones
The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, spoke against the idea of cryptocurrency mining via mobile phones. In a recent tweet, he said that mining on mobile phones “is a fool’s game.” It appears that he was referring to ...
BCH/USD fails to hold ascending channel support, spirals towards $200
Bitcoin Cash is trading in the red on Thursday after the channel support I discussed on Wednesday gave in to the selling pressure. The tentative support at $220 was also overwhelmed with the sellers ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.