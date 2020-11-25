Ripple Price Analysis: Weekly support line probes XRP pullback from 2.5-year high

- XRP/USD trims losses from the highest since May 2018, marked on Wednesday.
- Bears aren’t off the table as RSI, MACD flashes red signals for price strength.
- Key Fibonacci retracements can please the sellers during further downside, bulls may have to refresh the multi-month high.
XRP/USD battles short-term rising trend line while trying not to refresh the intraday low of 0.5803, currently down over 12% near 0.6050, during the early Thursday.
The crypto major surged to the highest since May 10, 2018, before stepping back the previous day. However, an upward sloping trend line from Sunday, currently around 0.5790, probes the bears.
However, RSI pullback from overbought conditions joins the first MACD bearish signals in over a week indicate further downside of the quote.
As a result, XRP/USD sellers await a downside break of 0.5790 for fresh entries while targeting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 18-24 upside, near 0.4730.
Meanwhile, an immediate descending trend line from Tuesday’s multi-month peak, at 0.7075 now, limits the quote’s short-term upside ahead of challenging the 0.7826 landmark flashed earlier in the week.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further consolidation expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6143
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0794
|Today Daily Change %
|-11.45%
|Today daily open
|0.6937
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.3282
|Daily SMA50
|0.2798
|Daily SMA100
|0.2681
|Daily SMA200
|0.241
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7843
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5761
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3329
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2644
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2639
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7048
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5852
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4766
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.377
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7933
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8928
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
