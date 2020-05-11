  • Ripple is trading 5% lower on Monday crypto sentiment takes a dive.
  • The price is now heading toward the 0.1800 support zone.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple is having a tough time on Monday and the bears are in full control. On the 4-hour chart below, once the wedge was broken to the downside it seems the price capitulated. The psychological 0.20 has been a big support in the past and now it has been broken and used as resistance again as the pullback from the break lower kicked in.

Looking closer at the indicators, the price is now trading below the 55 and 200 moving averages. There was not even time to use them as support zones as the sell off was soo strong. The Fibonacci 50% zone has already been used support and it also confluences with the 0.180 psychological level. Another break below this level could spell trouble for the pair,

Ripple breaking lower

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1887
Today Daily Change -0.0087
Today Daily Change % -4.41
Today daily open 0.1974
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2079
Daily SMA50 0.1916
Daily SMA100 0.2154
Daily SMA200 0.2251
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2162
Previous Daily Low 0.178
Previous Weekly High 0.2268
Previous Weekly Low 0.2074
Previous Monthly High 0.2358
Previous Monthly Low 0.1684
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1926
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2016
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1782
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.159
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1401
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2164
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2354
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2546

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000

Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000

The first digital currency climbed above $9,000 during European hours on Wednesday, though the upside momentum remains weak. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,083.

More Bitcoin News

ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July

ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July

Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin denied the information that ETH 2.0 would be launched by the end of July. He said that his comments during CoinDesk’s Consensus: Distributed were misunderstood.

More Ethereum News

Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services

Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services

Ripple has been growing its global presence due to a large number of advanced fintech projects and payment solutions. However, according to the job li

More Ripple News

Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered

Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered

BTC/USD is changing hands above $8,900, having recovered from the intraday low of $8,806. The coin has gained over 2% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of Wednesday, though it is still below critical $9,000.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large

Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location