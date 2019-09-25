Ripple price analysis: Massive fresh demand for XRP after testing $0.22

- Demand for Ripple rises as investors ‘buy the dip’.
- The 3% rise on the day send XRP above $0.24 but leave $0.25 untested.
The market pressed down further towards the end of the American session on Tuesday. Ripple, for example, pierced through key support levels it has not tested since December 2017 (just before the parabolic rally began). These include levels like $0.24 and $0.22. The third-largest crypto formed a low at $0.268 before a recovery ensued.
At the time of writing, Ripple is trading just a whisker above $0.24. The momentum north has lost steam leaving the immediate resistance at $0.25 untested. As discussed in the price analysis yesterday, the cross of the 50 simple moving average under the 100 SMA at $0.2943 suggested a lower consolidation was inevitable in the near-term.
Technical levels are changing positively in favor of Ripple. The relative strength index is currently above the oversold from lows at 15. The previous time the RSI at this level on August 28 when XRP corrected to a low of $0.2447. A recovery occurred immediately with Ripple rising to $0.2629 on August 29.
The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) found balance at -0.0097. A bullish divergence signals that the buyers ready to take over control as Ripple targets $0.25 and $0.26 levels in the near-term.
XRP/USD 60' chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: What to expect as BTC/USD drops below $9,000
BTC/USD had a heavily bearish day this Tuesday. Following an unexplained flash crash in its hashrate, its price tumbled down heavily. BTC/USD dropped from $9,691.45 to 8,534.80 going below $9,000 for the first time since June 2019.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD falls further as bears refuse to loosen their stranglehold
Bitcoin Cash had a heavily bearish Tuesday where the price fell from $292.25 to $242.35. The bears are still not letting go of their stranglehold as the price has fallen further to $228.20.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD resumes the decline, bears target at $64.00
Litecoin resumed the decline after a short period of consolidation. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.2 billion, has lost nearly 10% of its value in recent 24 hours.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.