  • Ripple is trading 0.60% lower following heavy losses over the weekend.
  • There are lows quite close by that the bears might target.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

Ripple is really struggling at the moment after very heavy losses this weekend.

The price is now heading toward the lows of 0.1752 you can see on the daily chart below.

The capitulation from the 50% Fibonacci retracement has been very fast.

The market then pushed below the 0.2475 support and then used the level as resistance for another push lower.

On Monday, the red 0.2025 support has been used but it is still looking vulnerable and this could just be a small blip.

Keep an eye on how the price reacts at the lows as the volume is clearly with the sell-side.

Ripple Price Analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2021
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -1.03
Today daily open 0.2042
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2499
Daily SMA50 0.257
Daily SMA100 0.2332
Daily SMA200 0.2507
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2368
Previous Daily Low 0.2008
Previous Weekly High 0.2468
Previous Weekly Low 0.2243
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2145
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.223
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1911
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1779
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.155
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2271
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2631

 

 

