- Ripple is trading another 2.66% lower on Wednesday as crypto majors struggle.
- 0.1500 is an intraday resistance zone that the market is struggling with at the moment.
XRP/USD daily chart
At the moment XRP is trying to push past the 0.1500 mark as the market consolidates following the fall over the past week. If there is a decent break then 0.2000 would be next. All of the crypto majors are struggling to recover from the recent bearishness but Ripple was one of the worst performers.
Now the major two levels to keep an eye on are support at 0.11004 and resistance at 0.20199. This now looks like it will be the new consolidation zone. If we get a break out in either direction it could tell us a lot about the future trajectory of the price.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the hourly chart, we get a closer look at the 0.1500 resistance in the purple line. Below there is a support at the previous wave low in green at 0.1285. These intraday breaks could help us understand if the bears or bulls are in control of the market. At the moment the bears look like they have the edge.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
