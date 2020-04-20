  • Ripple trades over 2% lower on Monday as crypto sentiment worsens.
  • The price is now testing an important support area after the MA was rejected.

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple has been moving lower today much like the rest of the cryptosphere after a fresh wave of selling. The price has bounced off the 55 exponential moving average and moved lower. The price is also trading under the all-important 200 daily simple moving average to compound the woes. 

The 0.20 psychological level has been a thorn in the side of ripple bulls for for some time now. This is the second time the price has been rejected on this chart alone. The next support zone to watch out for is 0.1738 as if that break it would make a lower high lower low on the intraday timeframes.

On the topside the bulls will need to take out 0.20 and the 55 EMA to have any chance at a sustained run to higher levels but at the moment momentum is fully with the bears.

Ripple trendline break

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1848
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -2.33
Today daily open 0.1892
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1874
Daily SMA50 0.1849
Daily SMA100 0.2205
Daily SMA200 0.2323
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1964
Previous Daily Low 0.188
Previous Weekly High 0.1962
Previous Weekly Low 0.1741
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1912
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1932
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.186
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1828
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1775
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1944
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1996
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2028

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bullrun on course despite price drops

Bullrun on course despite price drops

Selling appeared late yesterday on the crypto board, and the worst predictions quickly returned to the headlines, an extensive line of thought at this time.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD consolidates ahead of triangle breakout to $0.25

XRP/USD consolidates ahead of triangle breakout to $0.25

Ripple is in the middle of a consolidation phase after a recent attempt to break the resistance at $0.20 failed to materialize. Instead, the bears overpowered the buyers forcing a reversal under $0.19.

More Ripple News

ETH/BTC holds above the 50-day SMA

ETH/BTC holds above the 50-day SMA

Ethereum price has been bullish against Bitcoin since the crash in the cryptocurrency market on March 12. Last week, the digital asset broke out incredibly, stepping above the 50-day SMA.

More Ethereum News

BTG/USD bulls wake up after bouncing off key trendline support

BTG/USD bulls wake up after bouncing off key trendline support

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is once again in the green after retreating from the wall it hit at $10.00. Luckily the bulls’ concentration at an ascending trendline prevented further declines. Moreover, the price is trading ...

More Bitcoin Gold News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location