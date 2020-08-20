Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD remains under bearish control as price slips below $0.29

  • XRP/USD dropped below the $0.30-level and the SMA 20 curve this Wednesday.
  • Immediate market resistance lies at the SMA 20 curve.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears remained in control as the price went down further to $0.288. This Wednesday’s bearish price action saw the price dip below the $0.30-level and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. 

The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions, showing that current short-term market sentiment is bearish. XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels at $0.297 (SMA 20) and $0.31. On the downside, we have healthy support at $0.283. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has considerably narrowed down, which shows decreasing price volatility.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2887
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 0.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2951
Daily SMA50 0.2388
Daily SMA100 0.217
Daily SMA200 0.216
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3062
Previous Daily Low 0.2792
Previous Weekly High 0.3075
Previous Weekly Low 0.2687
Previous Monthly High 0.2608
Previous Monthly Low 0.1729
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2895
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2959
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2774
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2648
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2505
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3044
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3188
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3314

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Persistent bulls take the price back above $11,800

BTC/USD bulls attempt to fight back following a bearish Wednesday. The price has gone up from $11,758,56 to $ 11, 809.33. The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level at $12,250 and $11,700.

XRP/USD remains under bearish control as price slips below $0.29

XRP/USD bears remained in control as the price went down further to $0.288. This Wednesday’s bearish price action saw the price dip below the $0.30-level and the 20-day SMA 20 curve.

ETC/USD bulls face strong resistance levels on the upside

ETC/USD dropped from $7.27 to $6.79 over the course of Wednesday. The bulls have a daunting task upfront as the daily confluence detector shows several strong resistance levels.

TRX/USD summersaults from $0.03, downside eyes $0.025

Tron is in the middle of a dire retreat following massive gains that explored levels above $0.30. A monthly high was traded at $0.0325 before the bears pushed bulls out of the cockpit.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough

Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours. 

