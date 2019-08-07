Ripple market update: XRP/USD massively chopping off huge chunks of gains

- Ripple tanked below the tentative support at $0.3150 and pushed the bearish leg under $0.31.
- XRP/USD bulls are gaining traction in tandem with the positive signals from technical indicators.
Ripple bears appetite for revenge seems to have been augmented. The impressive gains recorded on Monday have all gone down the drain. As discussed yesterday in the price prediction, the support at $0.31 did not see the light of the day on Wednesday.
The correction under both the 50 Simple Moving Average 1-hour chart and the 100 SMA 1-hour was an immense boost for the bears. Ripple tanked below the tentative support at $0.3150 and pushed the bearish leg under $0.31. Fortunately, the buyers barricaded the zone at $0.3075 taking advantage of the lower price to increase their positions.
At press time, XRP/USD is flirting with $0.3151 after a shallow recovery from the above-mentioned support. An earlier attempt to break out of the falling channel was unsuccessful. The currently building bullish momentum is in tandem with the shallow recovery observed from the technical indicators.
For example, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving making an upward move after correcting from levels around 30. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is trending towards the positive region. This means that the bulls are gaining traction in the current session and more upward correction is expected in the coming sessions.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The Crypto market needs time and we need patience
BTC/USD is trading at the $11,629 price level and is down almost $1,000 from yesterday's highs. For now, it manages to stay above the $11,250 support level and retains the potential to attack unopposed relative highs. The problem is that it needs the support of the Altcoins.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD massively chopping off huge chunks of gains
Ripple bears appetite for revenge seems to have been augmented. The impressive gains recorded on Monday have all gone down the drain. As discussed yesterday in the price prediction, the support at $0.31 did not see the light of the day on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Cash price: BCH/USD rising wedge pattern breakdown targeting $300
Bitcoin Cash made a swing on levels at $355 on August 5 and August 6. However, diminishing buying power saw up leg cut short. Recovery from mid-July lows has been impeccably bullish forming a higher low pattern within a rising wedge pattern.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD charts bearish engulfing pattern
EOS/USD has had an extremely bearish Tuesday, where the price plummeted from $4.47 to $4.16. In the process, it completely overwhelmed the gains it made this Monday, where it went up from $4.25 to $4.47, charting a bearish engulfing pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.