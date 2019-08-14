Retailers in Australia to start adding cryptocurrency as payment option

Around 1400 retail locations in Australia will start accepting cryptocurrencies, given the Independent Grocers of Australia new partnership.

Stores will be able to start accepting Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Binance Coin.



The Independent Grocers of Australia, has announced that they will start accepting payments for all of their groceries using Bitcoin (BTC) while making purchases within the network.

It is suggested to be adding some 1400 retail locations across Australia, which further helps with the legitimization of cryptocurrencies.

The IGA has partnered with TravelBit, to start accepting cryptocurrencies. The two organizations have integrated their systems into each other, which now sees the IGA equipped with the Point-of-Sale hardware and software. It will allow for the accepting of Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Binance Coin.