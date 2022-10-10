- Polygon price prints positive numbers, although harsh rhetoric rattles stock markets in Asia and Europe.
- MATIC price tries to test the upper bound of a pennant, flirting with a bullish breakout.
- Expect to see either a break or rejection, as current tailwinds are still unresolved and weigh on sentiment.
Polygon (MATIC) price action surprises by printing green numbers this Monday morning despite Asian and European markets hanging by a thread. With harsh rhetoric from Russia after the attacks on its vital bridge linking Crimea with Russia, geopolitics is back on high alert as Kyiv is being bombed at the time of writing. The nerves of every world leader involved in the situation between Ukraine and Russia are being tested as the threat of a nuclear escalation has never been so close. The ripple effect from these events could lead to a sell-off in every tradable risk asset in the market.
MATIC price technically has no room for a large and broad upside
Polygon price action witnessed a turnaround on Sunday after closing with 1.5% gains on the board and breaking back above the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). MATIC price action is currently flirting with a pennant breakout that has been dictating price action since September. bullish breakout looks granted if European markets can recover once Asia has closed.
MATIC price will probably breakout, but with limited upside to the 200-day SMA at $0.875, which has not been tested for over three months. Traders must be aware that roughly only 6% of gains are thus up for grabs. Huge tail risks from geopolitics that still have no resolution are a continual risk to the outlook and suggest any upside may be short-lived.
MATIC/USD Daily chart
As mentioned a few weeks ago, a small dislocation could be at hand where cryptocurrencies reacted independently from what is happening in the markets. Should MATIC price successfully break above the 200-day SMA followed by a daily close and open the following day, another leg higher could see $0.918 touched, at the monthly R1. That might be the ideal point to find some support before hitting $0.96, which is the high of July 20, 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
