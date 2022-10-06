- Polygon joined hands with OCEEF to advance ocean literacy and give people exposure to deep-sea missions.
- Polygon is known to be an environmentally friendly chain and even pledged $20 million to become carbon neutral.
- Despite a 21% rise, MATIC continues to tread below the uptrend support line.
The crypto industry has been in the crosshair of many environmentalists as the process of transaction verification and block generation tend to be power-consuming. However, many blockchains, such as Solana and Polygon, have taken it upon themselves to do the most they can. With that goal, Polygon is now heading towards conserving the oceans.
Polygon X OCEEF
Calling it an attempt at advancing ocean literacy, Polygon has partnered with Ocean Conservation Exploration and Education Foundation (OCEEF). Through this partnership, Polygon will be providing people with exposure to deep-sea missions.
This way, both Polygon and OCEEF’s goals will be met, which is ensuring the oceans and their preservation remain the topic of discussion for generations to come. Commenting on the partnership, Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, stated,
“Being able to facilitate a global endeavor such as the one that OCEEF is undertaking is very humbling. I know that our technology is up to the task of bringing these types of immersive, educational, and change-making experiences to people all over the globe.”
This isn’t the first time that Polygon has ensured its role in preserving the environment is significant. Back in April this year, the blockchain committed $20 million towards carbon neutrality and managed to achieve that status by eliminating 104,794 Tonnes of greenhouse gas. As described by Polygon, this was more than the entire CO2 generated since its beginning.
MATIC goes up but still disappoints
Despite noting a 21.65% incline on the charts over the last two weeks, Polygon’s native token MATIC is still far away from the local bullish trend line that was established over the last four months. After testing it as support towards July and August, MATIC crashed, turning the support line into resistance.
But MATIC seems to be focusing on its own growth as it nears the $0.9 level. Known to be a critical psychological level, it is the first sign of MATIC’s rally to $1. Given that the Parabolic SAR’s black dots indicate an active uptrend, $0.9 might come to MATIC sooner than anticipated.
