- Polygon price is down 3% in the last day, draws towards the support floor at $0.4994 with a possible continuation.
- Data from Lookonchain shows that a whale deposited 10.78 million MATIC tokens into Binance, worth approximately $5.5 million.
- While the whale still has 2.72 million MATIC tokens left, transferring tokens to exchanges often indicates intention to sell.
- On-chain data from Santiment shows increased activity, likely to provoke volatility in Polygon MATIC price.
Polygon (MATIC) price has been on a steep downtrend for the most part of the year, with the token withstanding the worst of the bear market. The situation was made worse when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) labeled MATIC a security, among other tokens like Solana (SOL and Cardano (ADA).
Also Read: MATIC price climbs as Polygon outlines proposals for 2.0 upgrade
Polygon price drops 3%, writes off mid-September gains
Polygon (MATIC) price is bearish, cutting down on the mid-September gains inspired by the developers’ proposals to implement the transition to Polygon 2.0. The proposals included the creation of a POL token to replace MATIC as the native gas and staking token of the ecosystem.
1/ The wait is over. Polygon 2.0 implementation kicks off now with the release of 3 Polygon Improvement Proposals (PIPs), and a roadmap for Phase 0.https://t.co/gk7FW0zCpc pic.twitter.com/YJo3BtQy4y— Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) September 14, 2023
At the time of writing, Polygon price is $0.5054, with clear indications of a continued downtrend as long as it remains trapped underneath the foothold of the downtrend line. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipping, momentum seems to be falling and MATIC could drop in value. Worse, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) remains in the positive, with its histogram bars flashing red to show bears are having their say in the market.
MATIC/USDT 1-day chart
However, the gains made during this hype have all been cut down, with a recent report by web3 data analysis tool Lookonchain attributing it to a whale moving a total of 10.78 million MATIC tokens to the Binance exchange. At current rates, that volume in MATIC tokens is worth approximately $5.5 million. The transaction happened over the last 26 hours, causing a 3% slump in Polygon price.
A whale deposited a total of 10.78M $MATIC ($5.5M) into #Binance in the past 26 hours and the price of $MATIC decreased by 3%.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 27, 2023
The whale currently has 2.72M $MATIC($1.37M) left.https://t.co/C4VNQ1QDq9 pic.twitter.com/8JcoySfsRP
Notably, moving tokens to exchanges is often interpreted as intention to sell, with the ongoing slump suggesting token holders are already closing their positions to avoid being caught as part of exit liquidity.
According to data from behavior analytics platform Santiment, the number of active addresses on a 24-hour scale has been on a steady rise since September 24, recording a 35% increase. In the same way, the whale transaction count for wallets with more than 100,000 MATIC and more than one million tokens has increased significantly.
MATIC Santiment
With these, it is likely that the Polygon MATIC price will record increased volatility over the coming days
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can TRX trigger 30% breakout rally after multiple rejections?
TRON (TRX) price is attempting to overcome a resistance level for the third time this year. Another failure could prove costly for TRX holders, but a breakout could trigger a massive uptrend.
This short-term Bitcoin holder indicator forecasts another rally for BTC
Bitcoin price currently trades at $26,242 with dampened volatility. But things could change quickly, as indicated by these on-chain metrics that track the behavior of BTC holders.
Litecoin price is failing recovery as Whales pull back to December 2020 lows
Litecoin price has been unable to flip the 50-day EMA into a support floor since August began. The LTC whales, which command nearly 12% of the entire circulating supply, currently have been subdued.
Members of US FSC urge SEC Chair Gensler to immediately approve spot Bitcoin ETFs
United States House Financial Services Committee members sent out a letter to Gary Gensler addressing the spot Bitcoin ETFs. The letter called the SEC’s standards of denial of spot ETFs “inconsistent and discriminatory”.
Bitcoin: BTC downside likely after 20-week EMA culls bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.