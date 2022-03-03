Polygon investors weigh the risk of U.S. regulations on MATIC price

- With risk-off across the board, both the U.S. central bank and Congress are looking into regulations for cryptocurrencies.
- The positive side-effect from sanctions against Russia is declining against regulation uncertainty.
- Expect MATIC price action to slip below $1.57, looking for lower-level support.
Polygon (MATIC) price action is under scrutiny by the US Federal Reserve and the White House after comments that the US is looking into greater regulation for cryptocurrencies. After several major cryptocurrency exchanges ignored demands from Biden to ban operations by Russian participants, the US is now looking into seizing control of cryptocurrencies. The comments sparked a drop in MATIC price, set to fall below the critical support at $1.57 with more losses to come.
MATIC looks heavy as regulations outweigh side-effects
Polygon price was on the cusp of breaking above $1.75 after a three-day winning streak as investors enjoyed favourable tailwinds coming from buying by people in both Ukraine and Russia using cryptocurrencies as an alternative method of payment. With the improvement of sanctions, Biden was quick to ask several crypto exchanges to exclude Russian clients, but all exchanges came out with a joint statement that cryptocurrencies are not bound by the law of any country and are there to provide free movement. In a countermove, Biden drilled down on cryptocurrencies in his State of the Union speech, and Powell asked for regulations to be imposed in his seasonal Senate hearing on monetary policy.
MATIC price is shedding near 3% intraday with bulls jumping in to support the $1.57 pivotal level. Although it looks to hold – for now – the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is taking a nudge lower and dipping back below 50, revealing that bears are again taking over control of the price action. A break below $1.57 later in the session or tomorrow could see a sharp drop lower towards either $1.40 or $1.30.
MATIC/USD daily chart
Should investors withstand current selling pressure, more upside is to be had as regulations will take months to be passed by both the House and the Senate and would still be limited to only the US borders. Investors would quickly shake off any downturn, and MATIC would see more buying towards $1.75. With that, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) will be broken to the upside, and a return to $2.00 in the near term would be feasible.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Sentiment turns as the U.S. looks to regulate cryptos
Cryptocurrencies are facing some headwinds – whilst they have enjoyed more inflows of late as both Ukrainian and Russian inhabitants reverted to cryptocurrencies as an alternative means of payment to avoid sanctions – there are signs this loophole will soon be closed.
Axie Infinity weakens, AXS at risk of returning to $45
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where AXS could be heading next.
Bitcoin whales are back, wanting to push BTC price higher
Bitcoin price awaits trigger, as it hovers between $43,000 and $45,000. Whale transactions on the network exceeding $1 million hit a peak over the past three days, fueling a bullish outlook among investors.
Polygon investors weigh the risk of U.S. regulations on MATIC price
Polygon (MATIC) price action is under scrutiny by the US Federal Reserve and the White House after comments that the US is looking into greater regulation for cryptocurrencies.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.