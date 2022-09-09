Polygon's chief of security says his department now employs 10 experts to ensure top-notch cyber security practices are adopted, recommending other crypto firms do the same.
Polygon Chief Security Officer Mudit Gupta has urged Web3 companies to hire traditional security experts to put an end to easily preventable hacks, arguing that perfect code and cryptography are not enough.
Speaking to Cointelegraph, Gupta outlined that several of the recent hacks in crypto were ultimately a result of Web2 security vulnerabilities such as private key management and phishing attacks to gain logins, rather than poorly designed blockchain tech.
Adding to his point, Gupta emphasized that getting a certified smart contract security audit without adopting standard Web2 cybersecurity practices is not sufficient to protect a protocol and user's wallets from being exploited:
I've been pushing at least all of the major companies to get a dedicated security person who actually knows that key management is important.
“You have API keys that are used for decades and decades. So there are proper best practices and procedures one should be following. To keep these keys secure. There should be proper audit trail logging and proper risk management around these things. But as we've seen these crypto companies just ignored all of it,” he added.
While blockchains are often decentralized on the backend, “users interact with [applications] through a centralized website,” so implementing traditional cybersecurity measures around factors such as Domain Name System (DNS), web hosting and email security should always “be taken care of,” said Gupta.
Gupta also emphasized the importance of private key management, citing the $600 million Ronin bridge hack and $100 million Horizon bridge hack as textbook examples of the need to tighten private key security procedures:
Those hacks had nothing to do with blockchain security, the code was fine. The cryptography was fine, everything was fine. Except the key management was not. The private keys [...] were not securely kept, and the way the architecture worked was if the keys got compromised, the whole protocol got compromised.
Gupta suggested that the current sentiment from blockchain and Web3 firms is that if “you fall for a phishing attack, it's your problem,” but argued that “if we want mass adoption,” Web3 companies have to take more responsibility rather than doing the bare minimum.
For us [...] we don't want just the minimum safety that keeps the liability away. We want our product to be actually safe for users to use it [...] so we think about what traps they might fall into and try to protect users against them.
Polygon is an interoperability and scaling framework for building Ethereum-compatible blockchains, which enables developers to build scalable and user-friendly decentralized applications.
With a team of 10 security experts now employed at Polygon, Mudit now wants all Web3 companies to take the same approach.
Following the $190 million Nomad bridge hack in August, crypto hacks have now surpassed the $2 billion mark, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
DeFi market records a 14.7% YoY active user decline as TVL plunges by 68% to $58 billion
DappRadar’s DeFi report for August highlighted the presence of just 1.67 million unique active wallets. The month of August also noted multiple exploits and hacks, which resulted in the loss of more than $211 million.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: A case of sneaky divergence
Ethereum Classic price shows a strong divergence signal that could become the catalyst of a future penny-from-Eiffel style decline. Ethereum Classic price continues to be the topic of discussion amongst day traders.
Asset manager Franklin Templeton to launch institutional crypto accounts
The crypto space is observing newer participants with every passing day, and this constitutes individuals with some wealth to people with excessive wealth. The crypto market is still in a bearish state, making investments in this space a difficult decision for investors.
Solana Price Prediction: A true bull run vs another suckers’ rally
Solana price has recovered 7% of market value amidst the most recent downtrend. SOL price does not show RSI divergence to securely call the bottom of the current mudslide. Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $40.28.
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.