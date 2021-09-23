- Polkadot price formed a double bottom on the daily time frame and rallied 25% so far.
- A continuation of this uptrend is likely to result in a 27% ascent from its current position.
- The MRI also indicates that a buy signal is around the corner, adding a tailwind to the bullish thesis.
Polkadot price crumbled as it tested a crucial resistance level on September 14. This downswing seems to have formed a bottom and rallied exponentially on September 22, indicating that an upswing is on its way.
Polkadot price ready to climb higher
Polkadot price rose 53% between September 8 and September 14 as it encountered the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level at $38.31. However, a brutal rejection here led to a swift sell-off that crashed DOT by 34% to form a double bottom at $25.21.
Now, the Polkadot price is hovering above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $30.16. Moreover, the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) signal flashed a yellow ‘up’ arrow, indicating that the next red daily candlestick will display a buy signal.
Therefore, a resurgence of buyers is likely to push DOT to slice through the $34.93 resistance barrier and retest the $38.31, constituting a 27% advance.
In a bullish case, the Polkadot price could extend the run-up to $41.69.
DOT/USDT 1-day chart
While things seem to have improved for the Polkadot price, a breakdown of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $30.16 will start to sow seeds of doubt into the minds of buyers.
If the investors continue to sell, DOT might revisit the $25.21 support floor.
A decisive daily close below this level will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis and triggering a crash to $22.23.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
