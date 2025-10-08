Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as selling pressure deepens
- Pi Network extends the decline after breaking below the $0.2565 support level the previous day.
- Two major Pi Network transactions are user deposits to OKX, suggesting investors are reducing their exposure.
- PI risks further losses as it targets the $0.2000 round figure, with selling pressure growing.
Pi Network (PI) price is down 3% at press time on Wednesday, following a 6% decline from the previous day. Both large transaction records on the network and the technical outlook indicate heightened selling pressure, which could further extend the losses to $0.2000 round figure.
Supply pressure on the rise
The retail interest in Pi Network is gradually declining as users deposit to Centralized Exchanges (CEX) in large numbers. PiScan data shows that two of the largest transactions on the Pi Network, based on volume, are user deposits of 532,434 PI and 473,426 PI tokens. Typically, tokens that shift from on-chain to exchanges are considered part of the supply pressure.
Transaction records. Source: PiScan
However, the CEX reserves continue to decline over the same period by over 1.37 million PI tokens, suggesting that the majority of the supply pressure is coming from direct on-chain transfer, bypassing the CEXs. Out of the 8.246 billion PI in circulation, just 428.26 million PI is held by CEXs, which accounts for slightly over 5%, as previously reported by FXStreet.
CEXs wallet balances. Source: PiScan
Pi Network risks further losses
Pi Network trades below $0.2400 at press time on Wednesday, extending its third consecutive week of losses. The mobile mining cryptocurrency failed to recover as the market rebounded last week, but suffered a pullback amid the broader market decline, indicating weakened investor sentiment.
If the declining trend in PI persists, it could find support at the S3 and S4 Pivot Point levels, located at $0.2259 and $0.2113, respectively. Meanwhile, the market anticipates a potential drop to the $0.2000 psychological support.
Despite Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols such as Decentralized Exchange (DEX), Automated Market Maker (AMM), and a token creation tool in the pipeline for the mainnet, the lack of transparency on the launch date, development progress, and the ongoing update to the Stellar protocol version 23 keeps the investors on edge.
The technical indicators on the 4-hour chart indicate strong bearish momentum, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped to 23, entering the oversold zone. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) corroborates the rise in selling pressure with successive rises in red histogram bars and declining average lines.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
Looking up, a bounce back in PI could be limited by the S2 and S1 support-turned-resistance Pivot Point levels at $0.2404 and $0.2505, respectively.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.
The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.
Author
Vishal Dixit
FXStreet
Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.