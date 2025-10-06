TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI consolidates as investors sentiment remain muted

  • Pi Network consolidates above the $0.2565 support level for the eleventh consecutive day. 
  • Centralized Exchanges record outflows of nearly 13 million PI in the last 24 hours. 
  • The launch of DEX and other DeFi features on Pi Network’s testnet goes muted. 
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI consolidates as investors sentiment remain muted
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Pi Network (PI) price holds steady in a consolidation phase for the eleventh consecutive day, above the $0.2565 support level. Despite the recent net outflows of nearly 13 million PI tokens from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) in the last 24 hours and the announcement of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) features on Pi Testnet after the Token2049 event, Pi Network struggles to gain traction. 

Pi Network’s DeFi expansion goes under the radar

Pi Network’s co-founder, Nicolas Kokkalis, reactivated his X account on Friday, posting the launch of Pi Decentralized Exchange (DEX), AMM Liquidity Pools, and Token Creation Tools, which are coming live on Pi Testnet. This marks the next step in smart contract development on the Pi Network, aligning with the ongoing update to its foundation blockchain, Stellar, to its latest version, protocol 23. 

The launch of such DeFi features expands the Pi Network’s utility to real-world use cases, from just a mobile mining cryptocurrency. However, its testnet launch failed to uplift the investors' sentiment, while PI price expands its consolidation. 

https://x.com/PiCoreGroup/status/1973820182184538544

Declining CEXs' reserves struggle to limit selling pressure

A decline in CEX wallet balance signals a potential decrease in selling pressure, which could foster consolidation or the next potential price surge. PiScan data shows a net outflow of 12.90 million PI tokens in the last 24 hours, which accounts for nearly 3% of the 432.63 million PI supply available on CEXs. 

CEXs' wallet balances. Source: PiScan

Still, the majority of the tokens held off-exchanges, the risk of a supply dump persists. Based on the PiScan data, the CEXs' wallet balances account for only 5.24% of the PI circulating supply, which is 8.24 billion tokens. 

Pi Network data. Source: PiScan

Downside risk looms over the PI consolidation phase 

Pi Network holds above the $0.2600 level at the time of writing on Monday, extending the sideways shift following a 6% decline on September 26. The consolidation phase is at risk of a downside release as the trend momentum and retail interest decline. 

The technical indicators on the daily chart suggest a slowdown as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 29 moves flat at the oversold boundary line. Still, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) converges with its signal line, offering a bullish perspective if a crossover occurs, which would indicate a rise in trend momentum. 

A potential bounce back in PI from the $0.2565 support could test the previous week’s high at $0.2796, followed by the $0.3000 round figure. 

PI/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, if PI slips below the $0.2565 level, it could extend the decline to the $0.2000 round figure. 

Crypto ETF FAQs

An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.

Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.

Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.

The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos (APT) price is down by almost 1% at the time of writing on Monday, following the 5% gains from the previous day. The Parallel execution blockchain token is poised for further growth, driven by a breakout of the descending triangle pattern, elevated retail demand, and the rising issuance of stablecoins on the network. 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls aiming for record highs as on-chain and derivatives data turn positive

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls aiming for record highs as on-chain and derivatives data turn positive

Solana (SOL) is trading in green above $230 at the time of writing on Monday, having gained nearly 9% in the previous week. Strengthening on-chain metrics and bullish derivative data signal rising investor confidence, with bulls setting their sights on the all-time high near $296.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bulls take control, aiming for $130K BTC, $5K ETH and $3.40 XRP

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bulls take control, aiming for $130K BTC, $5K ETH and $3.40 XRP

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading in the green, currently above $123,800 at the time of writing on Monday, after reaching a new all-time high of $125,708 the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices hold above their key support levels, with bulls aiming for $5,000 ETH and $3.40 XRP.

Top Crypto Gainers: SPX, MNT, INJ put a strong start to the week

Top Crypto Gainers: SPX, MNT, INJ put a strong start to the week

SPX6900 (SPX), Mantle (MNT), and Injective (INJ) rise as top performers in the broader cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours. SPX and MNT look for further gains amid a high momentum rally, while INJ remains trapped in a symmetrical triangle pattern. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 