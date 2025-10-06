Pi Network Price Forecast: PI consolidates as investors sentiment remain muted
- Pi Network consolidates above the $0.2565 support level for the eleventh consecutive day.
- Centralized Exchanges record outflows of nearly 13 million PI in the last 24 hours.
- The launch of DEX and other DeFi features on Pi Network’s testnet goes muted.
Pi Network (PI) price holds steady in a consolidation phase for the eleventh consecutive day, above the $0.2565 support level. Despite the recent net outflows of nearly 13 million PI tokens from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) in the last 24 hours and the announcement of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) features on Pi Testnet after the Token2049 event, Pi Network struggles to gain traction.
Pi Network’s DeFi expansion goes under the radar
Pi Network’s co-founder, Nicolas Kokkalis, reactivated his X account on Friday, posting the launch of Pi Decentralized Exchange (DEX), AMM Liquidity Pools, and Token Creation Tools, which are coming live on Pi Testnet. This marks the next step in smart contract development on the Pi Network, aligning with the ongoing update to its foundation blockchain, Stellar, to its latest version, protocol 23.
The launch of such DeFi features expands the Pi Network’s utility to real-world use cases, from just a mobile mining cryptocurrency. However, its testnet launch failed to uplift the investors' sentiment, while PI price expands its consolidation.
Declining CEXs' reserves struggle to limit selling pressure
A decline in CEX wallet balance signals a potential decrease in selling pressure, which could foster consolidation or the next potential price surge. PiScan data shows a net outflow of 12.90 million PI tokens in the last 24 hours, which accounts for nearly 3% of the 432.63 million PI supply available on CEXs.
CEXs' wallet balances. Source: PiScan
Still, the majority of the tokens held off-exchanges, the risk of a supply dump persists. Based on the PiScan data, the CEXs' wallet balances account for only 5.24% of the PI circulating supply, which is 8.24 billion tokens.
Pi Network data. Source: PiScan
Downside risk looms over the PI consolidation phase
Pi Network holds above the $0.2600 level at the time of writing on Monday, extending the sideways shift following a 6% decline on September 26. The consolidation phase is at risk of a downside release as the trend momentum and retail interest decline.
The technical indicators on the daily chart suggest a slowdown as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 29 moves flat at the oversold boundary line. Still, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) converges with its signal line, offering a bullish perspective if a crossover occurs, which would indicate a rise in trend momentum.
A potential bounce back in PI from the $0.2565 support could test the previous week’s high at $0.2796, followed by the $0.3000 round figure.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, if PI slips below the $0.2565 level, it could extend the decline to the $0.2000 round figure.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.
The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.
Author
Vishal Dixit
FXStreet
Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.