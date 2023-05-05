- A Pepe whale made a big score on May 5, turning $27 to $4 million.
- The account can never cash out, however, as it has been blacklisted.
- PEPE is up over 80% to trade at $0.0000184 at the time of writing.
A PEPE whale has turned $27 into over $4 million. However, the crypto community says he would never be able to cash in on the gains as he was blacklisted. The big score came after the Pepe meme coin rallied over 80% to auction at $0.0000194 at the time of writing.
PEPE surging more than 80% fills investors’ wallets
Pepe coin made a killing on May 5, rising around 80%. The explosion made early investors in the PEPE ecosystem rich. For instance, while one saw his holdings multiply from a meager $27 to $4 million, another turned $250 into $1 million. As regards the former, his new holdings now represent around 0.59% of the maximum supply.
According to crypto Twitter, the owner of the Pepe coins who turned $27 to $4 million can never cash out as he has been blacklisted. According to ‘User Borovik.ETH, the address belonged to one of the developers, which means they cannot sell their holdings. Notably, it is a general principle among crypto ecosystems to play it safe when it concerns their own tokens. For instance, when Binance exchange’s CEO Changpeng Zhao penned an open address to the Commodities Future Trading Commission (CFTC), he said:
The exchange has a "90-day no-day trading rule" for employees, preventing them from selling a coin within 90 days of their latest buy or vice versa. In so doing, the exchange ensures employees do not trade actively, alongside other measures, including a "no-futures trading" policy and stark regulations against buying or selling into listings and launchpads.
Pepe coin showing potential for further growth
Pepe coin shows signs of a continued uptrend, which explains the unending stories of investors making fortunes by simply buying PEPE and holding. The early substantial returns come amid the dynamics of Pepe’s price discovery as new tokens tend to perform well because capital and liquidity keeps rushing in. Considering there are no bag holders, no actual resistance levels exist that could otherwise lead to large price surges or extended moves.
Simply put, PEPE currently enjoys a lack of price history and clear skies with the only objective being to rise above current levels. In such a space like crypto, where anything is possible, an asset such as Pepe coin, touted as the king of crypto memes can record wonders.
Don’t see why not pic.twitter.com/tlpr7Ft3Aa— Tony "The Bull" (@tonythebullBTC) May 4, 2023
Pepe price gears for further upside with no hurdles ahead
At the time of writing, Pepe (PEPE) price is auctioning at $0.00000213, up 90% in the last 24 hours. In the last hour, the meme coin is up 10% and 673% in the last week.
PEPE/USDT 1-Day Chart
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.