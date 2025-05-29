Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE eyes a range breakout amid improving sentiment after President Trump’s post 

- Pepe leads the meme coin segment with gains as DOGE and SHIB struggle to bounce back.
- With President Trump’s recent post featuring Pepe in the background, the meme coin heats up.
- PEPE’s technical outlook signals a potential range breakout rally as derivative metrics show rising interest in the token.
Pepe (PEPE) is up over 6% at press time on Thursday after US President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social with the frog mascot in the background, igniting new hype and hinting at a potential breakout from a consolidation range for bullish follow-through.
Trump’s post boosts Pepe
US President Trump shared a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, portraying himself as being on a mission. The image read “HE’S ON A MISSION FROM GOD & NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING.”
At first glance, the caption seems to be intended for the President. However, PEPE’s frog-themed mascot can be found lurking in the background. This has heightened bullish sentiment around the meme coin.
Pepe’s official X post shared a zoomed-in image of the frog and highlighted “Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming.”
PEPE to outgrow the sideways range
Pepe trades at $0.0000144 with an over 3% intraday surge nearing the long-standing $0.0000150 resistance level since May 12, except for a minor deviation on May 23. Alongside the upper resistance, PEPE forms a consolidation range with the lower boundary at $0.0000119 since May 9.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 57 shows a positive spike crossing above the halfway line, suggesting a boost in bullish momentum.
The Supertrend indicator showcases a bearish trend in motion as PEPE trades below the red line near $0.0000150. As the Supertrend line is near the range’s upper ceiling, a potential breakout could lead to a high momentum rally.
According to the trend-based Fibonacci tool, with the first leg at the opening price of May 26 at $0.0000076 and the consecutive legs coinciding with the range boundary lines, the immediate resistance lies at $0.00000168, aligning with the 50% Fibonacci retracement.
PEPE/USDT 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview
On the flip side, a reversal from $0.0000150 could result in PEPE’s decline to the $0.0000119 support level.
Bullish bias grows in Pepe’s derivatives
With a surge in bullish sentiment, Coinglass data reflects an increase in traders' interest, with an 11% rise in Pepe’s Open Interest (OI) to $668.48 million at press time on Thursday.
PEPE Futures Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
The Long/Short Ratio chart helps clarify the rising bullish incline with the rising taker buy volume. Over the last 48 hours, the taker buy volume has surged to 50.79% from 48.41%, pumping the long/short ratio to 1.032 from 0.9384, suggesting a bullish bias.
PEPE Long/Short Ratio Chart. Source: Coinglass
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 meme coins: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe – DOGE, SHIB and PEPE stabilize around key levels
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are finding support around their key levels on Thursday, eyeing a short-term recovery. Meanwhile, Pepe (PEPE) displays a bearish divergence on the momentum indicators, indicating a potential trend reversal.
Top 3 Gainers SPX, UNI, and TON: Altcoins record double-digit surge, ignoring Bitcoin’s pullback
The altcoins market sustains the uptrend momentum, with decentralized finance (DeFi) and meme coins leading the way, despite the short-term volatility in Bitcoin (BTC), signaling a chance of a new altseason.
XRP joins crypto treasury trend as VivoPower raises $121 million to launch XRP reserve
XRP slipped more than 2% on Wednesday as VivoPower announced plans to become the first publicly traded company to adopt XRP as a treasury reserve asset. The announcement follows the company's completion of a $121 million private offering.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could outperform Bitcoin as the top crypto faces diminishing returns
Ethereum (ETH) trades above $2,600 on Wednesday, following predictions that it would eventually outperform Bitcoin (BTC), considering the top crypto potentially faces slower gains due to the impact of diminishing returns on its rising market cap.
Bitcoin: BTC enters full price-discovery mode after seven straight weeks of gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $111,000 on Friday after reaching a new all-time high of $111,900 this week. Corporate accumulation, institutional demand, signs of easing regulations and fiscal woes in the US have fueled BTC’s rally.