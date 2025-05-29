Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE eyes a range breakout amid improving sentiment after President Trump’s post 

Pepe leads the meme coin segment with gains as DOGE and SHIB struggle to bounce back.

With President Trump’s recent post featuring Pepe in the background, the meme coin heats up.

PEPE’s technical outlook signals a potential range breakout rally as derivative metrics show rising interest in the token.

Pepe (PEPE) is up over 6% at press time on Thursday after US President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social with the frog mascot in the background, igniting new hype and hinting at a potential breakout from a consolidation range for bullish follow-through.

Trump’s post boosts Pepe

US President Trump shared a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, portraying himself as being on a mission. The image read “HE’S ON A MISSION FROM GOD & NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING.”

At first glance, the caption seems to be intended for the President. However, PEPE’s frog-themed mascot can be found lurking in the background. This has heightened bullish sentiment around the meme coin.

Pepe’s official X post shared a zoomed-in image of the frog and highlighted “Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming.”

PEPE to outgrow the sideways range

Pepe trades at $0.0000144 with an over 3% intraday surge nearing the long-standing $0.0000150 resistance level since May 12, except for a minor deviation on May 23. Alongside the upper resistance, PEPE forms a consolidation range with the lower boundary at $0.0000119 since May 9.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 57 shows a positive spike crossing above the halfway line, suggesting a boost in bullish momentum.

The Supertrend indicator showcases a bearish trend in motion as PEPE trades below the red line near $0.0000150. As the Supertrend line is near the range’s upper ceiling, a potential breakout could lead to a high momentum rally.

According to the trend-based Fibonacci tool, with the first leg at the opening price of May 26 at $0.0000076 and the consecutive legs coinciding with the range boundary lines, the immediate resistance lies at $0.00000168, aligning with the 50% Fibonacci retracement.

PEPE/USDT 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

On the flip side, a reversal from $0.0000150 could result in PEPE’s decline to the $0.0000119 support level.

Bullish bias grows in Pepe’s derivatives

With a surge in bullish sentiment, Coinglass data reflects an increase in traders' interest, with an 11% rise in Pepe’s Open Interest (OI) to $668.48 million at press time on Thursday.

PEPE Futures Open Interest. Source: Coinglass

The Long/Short Ratio chart helps clarify the rising bullish incline with the rising taker buy volume. Over the last 48 hours, the taker buy volume has surged to 50.79% from 48.41%, pumping the long/short ratio to 1.032 from 0.9384, suggesting a bullish bias.