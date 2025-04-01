PEPE Price Forecast: PEPE could rally to double digits if it breaks above its key resistance level

- Pepe price approaches its descending trendline on Tuesday; a breakout indicates a bullish move ahead.
- PEPE's long-to-short ratio hints at a rally as bullish bets among the traders reach the highest in over a month.
- Traders should be cautious, as Lookonchain data shows that a whale has sold 438 billion Pepe tokens.
Pepe (PEPE) memecoin approaches its descending trendline, trading around $0.000007 on Tuesday; a breakout indicates a bullish move ahead. Moreover, PEPE's long-to-short ratio supports a bullish thesis as bullish bets among the traders reach the highest over a month, aiming for double-digit gains on the horizon.
Pepe price could rally if it closes above its descending trendline
Pepe's price faced a rejection around its descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple high levels since early December) on March 27 and declined 18.43% until Sunday. This trendline roughly coincides with the 50-day EMA at around $0.000008, making it a key resistance zone and breakout favoring the bulls. However, on Monday, at the start of this week, it recovered by nearly 4%. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it approaches its descending trendline.
Assuming Pepe breaks above the descending trendline and closes above its 50-day EMA, this price action indicates a bullish outlook. Such a development could extend PEPE's rally by 25% from the $0.000008 level to retest its February 14 high of $0.00001.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 47, pointing upward toward its neutral level of 50, indicating fading bearish momentum. For the bullish momentum to be sustained, the RSI must move above its neutral level to support a recovery rally.
PEPE/USDT daily chart
Another thesis supporting PEPE's bullish outlook is Coinglass's long-to-short ratio. The data for the frog theme-based memecoin reads 1.01, the highest level over a month. This ratio above one reflects bullish sentiment in the markets as more traders are betting for the asset price to rise.
PEPE long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
However, traders should exercise caution, as Lookonchain data shows that a whale sold 438 billion PEPE tokens worth $3.03 million on Monday, incurring a $434K loss; this significant sell-off could increase downward pressure, potentially invalidating the bullish thesis and triggering a price decline for PEPE.
A whale dumped 438B $PEPE($3.03M) at a loss of $434K in the past hour.https://t.co/OotEHYbBMihttps://t.co/6POSJQ3ecg pic.twitter.com/7opD75o5qo— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) March 31, 2025
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
PEPE Price Forecast: PEPE could rally to double digits if it breaks above its key resistance level
Pepe (PEPE) memecoin approaches its descending trendline, trading around $0.000007 on Tuesday; a breakout indicates a bullish move ahead.
Tron Price Prediction: Tether’s $1B move triggers TRX ahead of US Congress stablecoin bill review on Wednesday
Tron price defied the broader crypto market downtrend, surging 3% to $0.25 on Monday. This bullish momentum comes as stablecoin issuer Tether minted another $1 billion worth of USDT on the Tron network, according to on-chain data from Arkham.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Short-term holders spark $400 million in realized losses, staking flows surge
Ethereum (ETH) bounced off the $1,800 support on Monday following increased selling pressure from short-term holders (STHs) and tensions surrounding President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff kick-off on April 2.
BlackRock CEO warns Bitcoin could replace US Dollar as global reserve currency, crypto ETFs witness inflows
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink stated in an annual letter to investors on Monday that the US national debt could cause the Dollar's global reserve status to be replaced with Bitcoin if investors begin to see the digital currency as a safer asset.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin's price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week. A K33 report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as traders absorb the tariff announcements. PlanB’s S2F model shows that Bitcoin looks extremely undervalued compared to Gold and the housing market.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.