ETH/USD 4H: Selling bias
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has declined by 8.58% against the US Dollar since June 24. The exchange rate breached the 215.00 level during last week's trading sessions.
The currency pair is currently trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 225.6.
If the channel pattern holds, bears will continue to pressure the cryptocurrency exchange rate lower during next week's trading sessions.
However, if the ETH/USD pair breaks the descending channel pattern, a surge towards the 240.00 mark could be expected within the following trading sessions.
BTC/USD 4H Chart: Decline likely to continue
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has declined by 6.83% against the US Dollar since June 24. The currency pair tested the $8900 mark during Thursday's trading session.
Technical indicators flash selling signals on both the smaller and the daily time-frame charts. Therefore, the BTC/USD exchange rate could continue to edge lower during next week's trading sessions. The possible target for bearish traders will be at the $8000 level.
However, bears need to surpass the support level at the 8900 area before reaching the given target.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
