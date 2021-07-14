BTC/USD remains near $30K
The 50– day simple moving average provided resistance for the BTC/USD cryptocurrency pair during last week's trading sessions. As a result, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency has declined by 11% against the US Dollar since last week.
The blockchain was trading near the $30,000 mark during the Asian session on Wednesday.
If the BTC/USD pair breaks the $30,000 level, a decline towards the $25,000 mark could be expected during the following trading sessions.
However, if the support level near the $30K mark holds, buyers might target the 200– day SMA at $45,000 during the coming weeks.
ETH/USD falls below 200– day SMA
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has declined by 22.19% against the US Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The blockchain breached the 200– day simple moving average this week.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, sellers could continue to drive the world's second-largest cryptocurrency lower during the following trading sessions.
However, the ETH/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate could encounter support at the 1700.00 level within this week's trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Ethereum ETF approved in Brazil increases chances for ETH price to jump
The Brazilian Securities Regulator (CVM) has approved the Exchange Traded Fund tracking the performance of the top altcoin Ethereum. QR Capital’s ETF will buy Ethereum in the open market and secure it using Gemini’s custodial solutions.
Stellar caught in downtrend to $0.195
XLM price tried to make a recovery this past weekend. On Sunday, buyers got caught up in what looked like a false breakout to the upside, and as of Monday, sellers are dictating the price action in Stellar with the confirmation of a short-term trend channel to the downside.
Cardano approaches critical support floor, reversal likely
Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend since July 5, and this sell-off could be coming to an end. Although indecisive, a bounce from a crucial demand zone seems likely to kick-start an uptrend.
SafeMoon bulls lack conviction, directional bias disappears
SafeMoon price seems to have lost its charm after setting up a swing low on June 22. Since this point, SAFEMOON has continued to trade close to the lower range. A breakdown of this barrier might confirm the start of a downtrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.