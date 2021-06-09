BTC/USD daily 4H chart: Consolidates below $40,000

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has been consolidating below the $40,000 level since the middle of May.

The world's largest crypto by market capitalization, declined by 10% during last week's trading sessions.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, sellers could continue to pressure the BTC/USD pair lower during the following trading sessions.

On the other hand, the Bitcoin versus the USDT could continue to trade within the $30,000/$40,000 range during next week's sessions.

ETH/USD daily chart: Fails to surpass 50-day SMA

The Etheruem cryptocurrency edged higher by 28.93% against the US Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The surge was stopped by the 50– day simple moving average.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization failed to surpass the 50– day SMA.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. The exchange rate could continue to edge lower this week.

However, sellers are likely to encounter support at the $2,000 level during the following trading sessions.