BTC/USD daily chart: Two scenarios likely
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency continued to trade below the $60,000 mark since last week's trading sessions.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, bearish traders are likely to pressure the BTC/USD exchange rate lower during this week's trading sessions.
However, if the cryptocurrency exchange rate breaks the resistance level at the 65,000 area, buyers could target the $75,000 level in the next few weeks.
ETH/USD daily chart: Breaks $4000 mark
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has continued its bullish trend against the US Dollar. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surged past $4,000 to hit a new record high at $4300 this week.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Therefore, buyers may continue to push the cryptocurrency Ether higher in the next few weeks.
However, the ETH/USD exchange rate could make a pullback towards the $3500 mark in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
