BTC/USD Daily Chart: Could still edge higher

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency bounced off the support level at 47356.0 during last week's trading sessions. As a result, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap surged by 21.36%.

All things being equal, buyers are likely to continue to drive the BTC/USD exchange rate higher during the following weeks. The potential target for bullish traders could be near the $70K mark.

However, a resistance level at 65600.0 could provide a barrier for bulls in the shorter term.

ETH/USD Daily Chart: Registers new high

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has soared by 62.04% against the US Dollar since last week's trading sessions. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern this week.

As for the near future, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is likely to continue to trend bullish. The potential target for buyers could be near the $4500 mark.

However, the ETH/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate could find resistance at the $3600 level during this week's trading sessions.