BTC/USD Daily Chart: Could still edge higher

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency bounced off the support level at 47356.0 during last week's trading sessions. As a result, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap surged by 21.36%.

All things being equal, buyers are likely to continue to drive the BTC/USD exchange rate higher during the following weeks. The potential target for bullish traders could be near the $70K mark.

However, a resistance level at 65600.0 could provide a barrier for bulls in the shorter term.

BTCUSD

ETH/USD Daily Chart: Registers new high

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has soared by 62.04% against the US Dollar since last week's trading sessions. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern this week.

As for the near future, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is likely to continue to trend bullish. The potential target for buyers could be near the $4500 mark.

However, the ETH/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate could find resistance at the $3600 level during this week's trading sessions.

ETHUSD

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple bulls charge ahead, $2 incoming

XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours. Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76. A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.

Ethereum Classic looks primed to retrace following 260% rally

Ethereum Classic price displays a lack of bullish momentum as it consolidates below $96.94. A 15% pullback to the immediate demand zone that ranges from $72.23 to $79.37 seems likely. ETC will face a make-or-break point around this support barrier.

Chiliz anticipates 50% gains

Chiliz price recently bounced off a critical support level at $0.473 and eyes a 50% upswing. CHZ needs to slice through a significant supply zone that extends from $0.593 to $0.657 to seal its bullish fate. A breakdown of the $0.430 support level will signify the start of a new downtrend.

Ethereum consolidates, but on-chain indicators predict another blastoff soon

Ethereum price is tightly wound as its range-bound movement continues after setting up an all-time high on May 5. ETH might retest its swing low before surging higher and potentially rallying to new highs.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

