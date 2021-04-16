BTC/USD 4H chart: Hits all-time high

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 15.89% against the US Dollar since April 8. The world's biggest cryptocurrency by market cap hit an all-time high at the $65000.00 mark on April 14.

As for the near future, the BTC/USD exchange rate could continue to edge higher. Buyers are likely to target the $7500.09 mark during the following trading sessions.

However, a resistance level at 64000.00 could provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.

ETH/USD 4H chart: Reaches new high

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 27.69% against the US Dollar since April 8. The world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap reached a record level at 2550.0 on April 16.

Everything being equal, the ETH/USD exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the $3000 mark.

However, the cryptocurrency exchange rate could consolidate below the $2600 mark in the shorter term.