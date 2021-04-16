BTC/USD 4H chart: Hits all-time high
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 15.89% against the US Dollar since April 8. The world's biggest cryptocurrency by market cap hit an all-time high at the $65000.00 mark on April 14.
As for the near future, the BTC/USD exchange rate could continue to edge higher. Buyers are likely to target the $7500.09 mark during the following trading sessions.
However, a resistance level at 64000.00 could provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.
ETH/USD 4H chart: Reaches new high
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 27.69% against the US Dollar since April 8. The world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap reached a record level at 2550.0 on April 16.
Everything being equal, the ETH/USD exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the $3000 mark.
However, the cryptocurrency exchange rate could consolidate below the $2600 mark in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
