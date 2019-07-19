BTC/USD 4H Chart: Tests resistance at 10924.3
During last week trading sessions, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency depreciated about 22.76% in value against the US Dollar.
The pair is currently testing a resistance cluster formed by the 200-hour simple moving average and the monthly pivot point at 10955.3.
If the resistance cluster holds, the BTC/USD pair could aim at the $8000 mark during next week's trading sessions.
However, if the BTC passes the resistance cluster as mentioned earlier, a surge towards the 12505.9 could be the target for bullish traders during the following trading sessions.
ETH/USD 4H Chart: Bounces off support
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has revealed a new descending channel pattern against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of the channel pattern at 195.51 on July 16.
Given that the ETH/USD pair has bounced off the bottom border of the descending channel pattern, it is likely to the pair will aim at the upper band of the channel at 284.6 next week.
However, the 50– and 100-hour SMAs could provide resistance for the pair during the following trading sessions.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Opportunity in Bitcoin for bargain hunters
First, the strong bullish move yesterday by Bitcoin, which gained more than $1,000 in 60 minutes. The movement has placed the BTC/USD pair above all major moving averages and opens the door to further rises in the absence of relevant resistance.
Ripple’s XRP recovery from April lows marks the beginning to breakout
Ripple has dived massively from the recent highs. The breakout above both the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-D and the 100 SMA 1-D propelled XRP past critical hurdles. For the first in 2019, the price exchanged hands above $0.5.
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD oversold and ready to bounce
Litecoin is showing signs of exhaustion from the downtrend experienced from the beginning of July. Recovery to June highs around $146 has been impossible with the path of least resistance having an affinity to the south.
Ethereum 2.0 January 3, 2020 launch date remains unconfirmed
The Ethereum ecosystem is preparing for what is known as the biggest milestone for the network, Ethereum 2.0. The new protocol is still in the development stages and researchers have recently told the community that it is possible that there will be a delay in the launch.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.