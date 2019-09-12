Parascom Games partners with IOTA to launch Tangle-based development platform

The platform, dubbed Caer Sidi, helps third party developers to launch games.

Estonia-based Paracosm Games has recently launched Caer Sidi - a Tangle-based game development platform. The platform helps third party developers to launch games using the distributed nature of IOTAs network. Caer Sidi is developing an ecosystem of interconnected games that are run in a non-centralized manner. Presently, the gaming industry is extensively using distributed technology and cryptocurrency. Recently, Waves also collaborated with a game development platform called The Abyss.

Caer Sidi gives an offbeat gaming experience. Paracosm Games also recently launched its first game: Post Scriptum. The game is set in a medieval period post the Christian apocalypse including select humans, demons and the undead survived armageddon. The use of a distributed layer to run the game will be beneficial in many ways. IOTA doesn’t charge any fee; therefore transactions and data transferred over the Tangle are virtually free. This will result in the reduction of cost to run their game but will require a decent amount of mining power to execute.

The network is gaining enormous benefits for having a gaming platform performing tons of transactions. The Foundation is helping the network to grow by signing up more partnerships to boost transaction volumes. With the coordicide launching in the next couple of years, increasing transaction volumes must undoubtedly be their business development goal.






