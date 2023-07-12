- Optimism price has been consolidating below the daily resistance level of $1.86 for nearly seven months.
- A decisive flip of this level into a support floor could kickstart a quick 23% rally to $2.30.
- A daily candlestick close below $1.46 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for OP.
Optimism (OP) price has been sitting below a key resistance level for nearly seven months with no signs of breaking out. While many newly listed altcoins are pumping, major altcoins in the Layer 2 sector have not received the memo yet. Like Arbitrum, Optimism price also remains sideways.
Also read: Optimism price slips under critical support as $40 million worth of OP due to flood market Thursday
Optimism price could breakout soon
Optimism price has traded below the $1.86 resistance level for nearly seven months and is currently showing signs of breaking out. After creating multiple higher lows below $1.86, it looks like OP is primed for a breakout.
A decisive flip of the $1.86 hurdle into a support floor will confirm a breakout. In such a case, Optimism price could rally 14% and tag the $2.12 resistance level. Beyond this barrier lie two key levels – $2.29 and $2.58.
A retest of the $2.58 level would constitute a 38% gain and is where OP would likely consolidate before eying its next move.
Supporting this outlook are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO), both of which have reset at their respective mean levels of 50 and 0. This move suggests a reboot of momentum, giving OP bulls an opportunity to restart their ascent.
OP/USDT 1-day chart
While the outlook for Optimism price is bullish, investors need to be cautious about the flip of the RSI and AO below their mean levels. If this move occurs, it would suggest that the momentum is shifting from bullish to bearish.
If Optimism price flips the $1.45 to $1.57 demand zone into a resistance level, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, OP could slide lower and find support around $1.40.
Read more: Optimism price sees 53% increase in two months, but profits remain bleak
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
