The online marketplace has launched a social platform that supports cryptocurrency/

Users will be able to communicate and send each other digital coins.

Decentralized online marketplace OpenBazaar launched its proprietary social network Haven as an application for Android and iOS.

It is an application for Android and iOS, where users can make purchases, send instant messages and transact cryptocurrencies from mobile devices.

“Keep your data and financial information safe with Haven, by making purchases, communicating and sending cryptocurrencies in private mode. There are no intermediaries or large companies, no data tracking or commissionss on this one-of-a-kind peer-to-peer network means the absence of,” the project website says.

Currently, Haven users can operate with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Zcash. Also users will receive a 50% discount on various products and gift cards at the official Haven store during this week as a bonus to celebrate the launch.

The following products are included in the promotion:

cryptocurrency wallets Ledger and Trezor

game consoles Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4

video cameras GoPro Hero 7s

virtual reality helmets Quest and Rift from Oculus VR

smartphones iPhone XR Samsung Galaxy S10

tablets iPad Pro

The launch of the social network Haven was announced in early April of this year. At that time, the OpenBazaar developers shared their plans for the social network development, including Ethereum integration and the release of their own taken. Also the team is considering such options as launching the web version of the application, integration with Tor browser and automated clearance of buyer'' personal information after the goods are received.

In July 2018 Openbazaar launched p2p trading with 1500 cryptocurrencies without commissions and verification.