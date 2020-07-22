Interested in our services? Visit us at www.ew-forecast.com and try our 7-day Trial service, and get actionable Elliott Wave charts today.

When diagonal triangles occur in the fifth or C wave position, they take the 3-3-3-3-3 shape that Elliott described. However, it has recently come to light that a variation on this pattern occasionally appears in the first wave position of impulses and in the A wave position of zigzags. The characteristic overlapping of waves one and four and the convergence of boundary lines into a wedge shape remain as in the ending diagonal triangle. However, the subdivisions are different, tracing out a 5-3-5-3-5 pattern.

Bitcoin Cash is looking bearish on the intra-day chart, where we see a completed Elliott wave leading diagonal in wave a, followed by a complex correction in b. We see a w-x-y move in b, with resistance at the 230/236 region, where Fib. ratio of 50.0 and 61.8 can react as reversal zones. A firm drop below the 220.1 level would suggest a wave c of a higher degree wave (v) to be underway. Sub-wave c of (v) can target area at 200.0.

