- The support for coins is being removed as they “violate regulatory laws.”
- The rules require exchanges to collect customer information during transactions.
The South Korean branch of OKEx has recently announced that it is delisting five privacy coins. As of October 10, the exchange will drop support for monero (XMR), dash (DASH), zcash (ZEC), horizen (ZEN) and super bitcoin (SBTC). OKEx South Korea stated that the privacy coins “violate regulatory laws.” The users of the exchange can withdraw the aforementioned coins until the 10th of December. Bridge Kyungjae, a spokesperson for OKEx Korea, said:
“[Anonymity tokens] violate the laws of regulatory agencies and major institutions. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has recommended abiding by the Travel Rule, and we are taking steps to follow it.”
The FATF, a global money-laundering watchdog, issued its final crypto guidelines in June. In the guidelines, it retained the “travel rule.” The rule calls for exchanges to collect and transfer customer information during transactions. However, OKEx Korea reported that the privacy-oriented coins don’t allow exchanges to collect this information in a statement. The statement said:
“According to the statement corresponding to FATF R.16, OKEx Korea has restricted its implementation as the ‘ travel rule’ recommends that exchanges be able to collect relevant information such as the name and address of the sender and recipient of the virtual asset. privacy-oriented cryptocurrency, aka that ‘ the dark Coin “has decided to take the deal end-of-support measures of the corresponding event.”
OKEx Korea has already delisted some 16 tokens this year. Precisely, the cryptocurrency exchange ceased support for AirSwap (AST) and Digibyte (DGB) towards the beginning of this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins niche improves with XRP pushing against barriers
The market expects the resolution to this bottleneck convinced that without Bitcoin's participation it will be difficult to consolidate gains in the Altcoin niche. But recent history does not support this theory.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin drifts lower within the current range
Bitcoin and all major altcoins have been a mixed picture during European hours on Tuesday. The total market capitalization stays edged towards to $265 billion, average daily trading increased to $57 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance retreated to 69.1%.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD moves within a short-term upside channel
Litecoin has retraced from Monday’s high of $73.86 to trade at $72.50 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest coin with the current market value of $4.58 billion has been range-bound with bullish bias on Tuesday.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls knock at $200.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $21.4 billion stopped within a whisker of critical $200.00 during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.