Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC looks set for further downside towards $52,300 support

- BTC/USD bounces off one-week low after extending downside break of one-month-old support line.
- MACD flashes most bearish signals in two weeks.
- 50-day SMA adds to the support, February top can probe buyers beyond previous support.
Bitcoin bears catch a breather around $54,850 following a heavy downfall to $53,756 on late Monday. In doing so, the crypto major portrays a corrective pullback after declining to the lowest in one week on the key support line breakdown.
Even if the BTC/USD manages to bounce towards the $55,000 resistance, the sellers remain hopeful unless the quote reverses the latest trend line break. Also suggesting further downside could be the most bearish MACD since March 06.
Hence, bitcoin bears can aim for an ascending support line from January 27, currently around $52,300, despite the latest recovery moves. Though, any further weakness will be challenged by the $50,000 threshold and 50-day SMA level of $49,970.
Meanwhile, recovery moves beyond the $55,000 immediate resistance need to cross the previous support line, at $57,300, to challenge the February high of $57,567.
Also likely to test the BTC/USD bulls is $58,980 and the $60,000 round-figure, a break of which will post a serious challenge to the record top of $61,774.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|54623.71
|Today Daily Change
|-2746.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.79%
|Today daily open
|57370.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54847.9
|Daily SMA50
|49538.39
|Daily SMA100
|39959.09
|Daily SMA200
|26839.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58643.46
|Previous Daily Low
|55540.66
|Previous Weekly High
|61675.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|53233.56
|Previous Monthly High
|58355.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|32336.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56725.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57458.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55726.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54082.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|52623.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58829.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60287.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61931.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC sideways trading indicates big move ahead
The cryptocurrency market remained quite flat during the past weekend, but most indicators show top cryptos are on the verge of significant breakouts. Bitcoin is looking to take the lead again despite a drop in dominance toward 60%.
DOGE primed for another parabolic run
American snack brand Slim Jim and Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev are among Dogecoin’s new supporters. The meme coin’s previous surges were largely retail-driven but sparked by support from celebrities. Dogecoin price could once again face a similar parabolic surge as new supporters jump on the DOGE bandwagon.
SEC v. Ripple: Exchanges that relist XRP would not violate securities regulation
According to attorney Jeremy Hogan, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawyers have unintentionally implied that, by relisting and allowing trading of Ripple’s XRP, exchanges would not violate any guidelines.
Nigeria clarifies crypto regulation after Bitcoin traded at a 60% premium
Nigeria's central bank is now rejecting claims that cryptocurrencies have been banned in the country. A senior official from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that instead, the bank has only protected the banking sector from the new asset class, not trading crypto.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.