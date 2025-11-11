TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Official Trump Price Forecast: TRUMP eyes rebound as bullish momentum builds near key support zone

  • Official Trump price ticks down on Tuesday, nearing its previously broken trendline, which could act as a key support level.
  • Sideline investors looking to accumulate TRUMP tokens could do so in the $7.95 and $6.73 support zones.
  • Rising Open Interest and trading volume, alongside strengthening momentum indicators, support the likelihood of a bullish recovery.
Official Trump Price Forecast: TRUMP eyes rebound as bullish momentum builds near key support zone
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Official Trump (TRUMP) trades slightly down to $8.31 at the time of writing on Tuesday, nearing its previously broken trendline, which could act as support. Rising open interest, increasing trading volume, and positive momentum indicators further reinforce the potential for an upward move if buyers step in around the key accumulation zone.

TRUMP’s on-chain and derivatives data points to strengthening bullish sentiment

Futures’ OI in TRUMP meme coin at exchanges rose from $227.65 million on Sunday to $328.24 million on Tuesday and has been consistently rising. Rising OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current TRUMP price rally.

TRUMP open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

Santiment data indicate that the Official Trump ecosystem’s trading volume (the aggregate trading volume generated by all exchange applications on the chain) reached $1.8 billion on Tuesday, the highest level since the end of October. This volume rise indicates a surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in TRUMP memecoin, boosting its bullish outlook.

TRUMP trading volume chart. Source: Santiment

Official Trump Price Forecast: TRUMP could rebound if key support holds 

Official Trump price broke above the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since mid-July) on Monday and rose by more than 15% that day. At the time of writing on Tuesday, TRUMP trades slightly down at around $8.31.

Sideline investors looking to accumulate TRUMP tokens could do so in the $7.95 and $6.73 support zones, which are the 61.8% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively, and roughly coincide with the 50-day and 100-day EMA levels, respectively.

If TRUMP finds support around the abovementioned levels, it could extend the rally toward the July 21 high of $11.92.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 58, above the neutral 50 level, indicating bullish momentum gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover last week, which remains intact, suggesting the continuation of an upward trend.

TRUMP/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if TRUMP closes below the $6.73 support level, it could extend the decline toward the next support at $5.50.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Aster bulls aim for breakout run as trading volume tops $3 trillion

Aster bulls aim for breakout run as trading volume tops $3 trillion

Aster extends recovery on Wednesday as buying pressure resurfaces. Trading volume exceeds $3 trillion for the first time ever, but declining protocol fees and Open Interest suggest lower demand ahead.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively. 

Bitcoin steadies around $104,000 as consolidation likely to persist amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin steadies around $104,000 as consolidation likely to persist amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies around $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after being rejected from a key resistance level, suggesting a consolidation may continue in the near term.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $101,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having dropped more than 8% so far this week. The decline comes amid mounting selling pressure from long-term holders, who continue to offload their positions.