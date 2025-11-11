TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Pancake Price Forecast: CAKE surges as deflationary burn and bullish momentum fuel optimism

  • PancakeSwap approaches a key resistance zone, with a decisive close likely to confirm further upside potential.
  • On-chain data shows a weekly deflationary burn of 1.28 million CAKE tokens alongside positive funding rates, indicating bullish sentiment.
  • The technical outlook suggests strengthening bullish momentum, signaling potential for further gains.
Pancake Price Forecast: CAKE surges as deflationary burn and bullish momentum fuel optimism
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is showing bullish intent as it approaches key resistance at $2.66 at the time of writing on Tuesday. On-chain data supports the positive outlook, highlighting a weekly deflationary burn of 1.28 million tokens that reduced CAKE’s total supply to 359 million. Meanwhile, positive funding rates and strengthening momentum indicators suggest that CAKE could be gearing up for another leg higher if it secures a decisive close above resistance.

PancakeSwap’s deflationary burn and positive funding rates suggest a bullish bias

Dune analytics data shows that a weekly deflationary burn for PancakeSwap's native token, reduced total supply by 1.28 million tokens to 359 million, outpacing emissions from trading fees and protocol mechanisms. This indicates that CAKE’s tokenomics are entering a more sustainable phase, with supply contraction potentially supporting upward price pressure.

On the derivatives side, CAKE appears poised for a recovery rally, as Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of CAKE will slide further is lower than those anticipating a price increase.

The metric has flipped to a positive rate, standing at 0.0041% on Tuesday, indicating that longs are paying shorts. Historically, as shown in the chart below, when the funding rates have flipped from negative to positive, PancakeSwap’s price has rallied sharply.

CAKE funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

PancakeSwap Price Forecast: CAKE bulls aiming for $3.42 mark

PancakeSwap price found support around the weekly level at $2.13 on November 5 and rose more than 16% until Monday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, CAKE continues to trade higher, nearing its 50-day EMA at $2.69, which roughly coincides with the previously broken trendline.

If CAKE closes above the 50-day EMA at $2.69 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $3.42.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 51, above the neutral 50 level, indicating bullish momentum gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover last week, which remains intact, suggesting the continuation of an upward trend.

CAKE/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if CAKE faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the weekly support at $2.13.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Aster bulls aim for breakout run as trading volume tops $3 trillion

Aster bulls aim for breakout run as trading volume tops $3 trillion

Aster extends recovery on Wednesday as buying pressure resurfaces. Trading volume exceeds $3 trillion for the first time ever, but declining protocol fees and Open Interest suggest lower demand ahead.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively. 

Bitcoin steadies around $104,000 as consolidation likely to persist amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin steadies around $104,000 as consolidation likely to persist amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies around $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after being rejected from a key resistance level, suggesting a consolidation may continue in the near term.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $101,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having dropped more than 8% so far this week. The decline comes amid mounting selling pressure from long-term holders, who continue to offload their positions.