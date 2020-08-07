Ocean Protocol Technical Analysis: OCEAN/USD jumps to $114 million market capitalization and slides into top 80th

OCEAN/USD just surpassed $110 million in market capitalization after another 15% price boost.

OCEAN bulls are unstoppable making the digital asset one of the best-performing assets in 2020.

OCEAN has hit $0.368 after another massive price boost in the last 24 hours. Ocean Protocol has been climbing the ladder non-stop in the past four months and managed to hit a $100 million market capitalization.

OCEAN/USD daily chart

Clearly, OCEAN is extremely bullish and in a sturdy daily uptrend facing no resistance levels but the RSI is overbought. The daily 12-EMA is currently located at $0.249 and the 26-EMA is at $0.202, both should serve as support levels in case OCEAN sees a pullback.

OCEAN/USD 4-hour chart

OCEAN has been riding the 12-EMA for days now, an indicator that this bull rally is actually healthy even though it’s quite steep.