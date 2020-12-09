Ocean Protocol Price Forecast: OCEAN is down 50% against Bitcoin, presenting long-term opportunities to profit

- Ocean Protocol price is down by 44% since its peak on November 11 at $0.62.
- The digital asset is losing a lot of traction against Bitcoin in the past few months.
Although Ocean Protocol has been one of the fastest rising cryptocurrencies in the market from a low of $0.023 in March to its all-time high at $0.65 on August 16, reaching a market capitalization of $230 million.
Ocean Protocol price needs to defend this critical support level
When it comes to Ocean’s performance against Bitcoin, the digital asset hasn’t done too well, although it started strongly. After its peak on August 18, OCEAN has dropped significantly against Bitcoin and around $70 million in market capitalization.
OCEAN/BTC daily chart
However, Ocean Protocol is trading just above a crucial support level on the OCEAN/BTC chart at 2043 satoshis. This level was tested in the past several times and could be a potential opportunity for aggressive bulls to buy the digital asset expecting a rebound.
OCEAN/BTC 12-hour chart
On the 12-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator is on the verge of presenting a buy signal which should materialize in the next five hours. The next potential price target would be the 50-SMA at 2,660 satoshis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
