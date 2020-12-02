Ocean Protocol Price Prediction: OCEAN looks poised for high volatility, 6% intraday breakout in sight

- Ocean Protocol price seems to be on the verge of a massive price move.
- There has been a spike in the idle tokens exchanging hands, indicating a potential breakout is nearby.
Ocean Protocol has been relatively stable in the past 48 hours, losing a lot of volatility and getting ready for a massive breakout. Bulls are facing one critical resistance level before a potential 6% breakout.
Ocean Protocol price sits in a no-trade zone
On the 30-minutes chart, OCEAN has established a parallel channel. The upper boundary at $0.478 is the most critical resistance level in the short-term. A breakout above this point can quickly drive Ocean Protocol price towards $0.51.
OCEAN/USD 30-minutes chart
According to statistics provided by Santiment, there has been a massive spike in idle tokens exchanging hands, which suggests a breakout or breakdown is nearby. Considering OCEAN is relatively close to the upper trendline of the parallel channel, a bullish breakout seems more likely.
OCEAN Age Consumed chart
However, in the past week, spikes in idle tokens moving represented local tops which means Ocean Protocol price could get rejected from the upper boundary of the parallel channel and drop towards the lower trendline at $0.445.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
