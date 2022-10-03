Newscrypto – NWCUSD cryptocurrency made a five-wave rally from the lows in July/August, followed by a three-wave A-B-C correction in September, which gives us a nice textbook bullish setup formation.
As you can see, it's actually already bouncing from projected support, but to confirm a bullish resumption, we have to see broken channel resistance line and 0.15 region. Invalidation level is at 0.040.
