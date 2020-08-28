Numeraire Price Analysis: NMR/USD explodes after listing on Binance and is eying up $200 million market capitalization

- NMR price is currently around $60 after another significant pump from $40.
- The Numeraire price has quite flat for the majority of 2020 and had almost no volume.
Numeraire got a huge boost in price and volume after getting listed on the top exchanges like Binance, Coinbase Pro and others. NMR now has more than $50 million daily trading volume and is ranked 76th by market capitalization after hitting $60.
NMR/USD 4-hour chart
NMR was trading sideways before the last price explosion towards $70. In just a few hours, bulls managed to push NMR from $40.29 to $67.5 and the pullback hasn’t been too steep.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD struggles below $11,500 as the upside momentum losing traction
Bitcoin (BTC) has been locked in a tight range under $11,500 for the third day in a row. A short-lived breakthrough attempt failed to yield any meaningful results.
ADA/USD bulls see no light at the end of the tunnel; key resistance at $0.11 unshakable
Cardano has been on a spiral since it traded a yearly high at $0.1554. There was a period of consolidation between $0.14 and $0.15 for at least two weeks before the downtrend intensified.
LINK/USD drifts to the lower border of the range; $16.00 stays unconquered
Chainlink (LINK) is the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.1 billion. The coin has lost over 3.8% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid the technical correction of the cryptocurrency market.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD new downtrend is bad news for the bulls
Unfortunately for XRP, bulls were not strong enough to hold the daily uptrend and bears have confirmed a downtrend. It is unclear when the selling pressure will end as there are almost no support levels on the way down.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.