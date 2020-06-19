Nuls Market Outlook: Key points on why NULS/USD is up $342% since March 2020

- NULS/USD is up by more than 300% in the last 100 days.
- NULS 2.0 is one of the main factors of this meteoric bull run.
It’s clear for everyone watching the charts that NULS is extremely strong right now and really close to hitting a new 2020-high. NULS has been one of the best performing cryptos since March 12. The current daily uptrend is so strong that the RSI has been overextended for the last 20 days and bulls have still managed to continuously push NULS.
NULS/USD daily chart
What is going on with NULS?
NULS 2.0 was conceived back in November 2018 with a few features in mind like the NULS ChainBox, Chain Factory, POCM, NULStar, NULS cross-chain, Module Warehouse, NULS Virtual machine, the application toolbox, and the NULS evolution. Of course, the team of NULS has been working on all of them for a long time but the recent announcement of the Nerve Network seems to have really sparked a massive bull run.
Mario Blacutt, known as ‘Berzeck’, is the creator of the new cross-chain protocol for NULS. We talked to Mario, and he told us that he proposed his idea to many other projects in the past but only NULS accepted. Nerve will be faster than 1,000 TPS although Mario states that the current speed of NULS is already quite respectable.
There is an airdrop scheduled on July 12 to give holders Nerve tokens. The max supply is set to be 2.1 billion and a decent majority of the tokens will be used for early development and promotion of the platform.
Mario insists that NULS is ahead of basically everyone thanks to its ability to adapt and evolve. If someone else comes up with a solution for scalability or anything, NULS will be able to deploy it via Chain Factory months before any other project can implement it.
The announcement of new investors, 8 institutional investors to be precise also helped NULS. Additionally, the token is getting listed on CoinTigerEX and BitMart. Can NULS see more gains? The current market capitalization of NULS is still relatively low at $38 million, especially considering the peak was around $300 million during the massive bull run of 2017-18. Considering the recent developments, NULS is at least looking at $1 for 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
