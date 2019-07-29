IBM Blockchain Solutions Impact on its Stock Price ? Taking a Closer Look at The Charts
After bottoming out in December 2018, IBM’s stock price has gained momentum on a new bullish trend. On the weekly chart it has even broken above the weekly Ichimoku cloud with all Ichimoku Kinko Hyo moving averages moving up. Even the weekly Chiko span is just about to break above the cloud.
With this quarter’s earnings behind us, we could expect a pullback in IBM’s stock prices though. This could create a buying opportunity for those who believe IBM blockchain solutions could benefit the company’s stock in the long run.
For more from Invest Diva, click here
HIGH RISK Investment Trading forex (also known as foreign exchange or currencies) on margin carries a HIGH LEVEL OF RISK, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, risk appetite, and the amount of your expendable income. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should ONLY invest money that you can afford to lose! You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex Diva Trading Opinions Any opinions, news, research, analysis, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary and education, and does not constitute advice. Forex Diva will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stays range-bound, waiting for new triggers - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTС) sits in a tight range limited by $9,550 on the downside and $9,650 on the upside. A collapse towards $9,119 low on Sunday proved to be short-lived and, potentially triggered by some positioning on crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX.
Ripple to Congress: don't paint us with one brush
The letter signed by Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple & Chris Larsen, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Ripple, starts with a plea not to paint all projects "with one broad brush."
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD dozes in a tight range after a sharp sell-off on Sunday
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.7 billion, is hovering above the critical $210,00 handle. The coin attempted a recovery towards $218.00, but the upside momentum faded away and pushed the coin inside a tight range.
Ethereum technical analysis: Bulls catch the bears sleeping as market sentiment turns positive
The daily price chart has found support on the upward trending line and gone up from $219.50 to $222. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves and above the SMA 200 curve. The moving average convergence ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.