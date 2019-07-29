IBM Blockchain Solutions Impact on its Stock Price ? Taking a Closer Look at The Charts

After bottoming out in December 2018, IBM’s stock price has gained momentum on a new bullish trend. On the weekly chart it has even broken above the weekly Ichimoku cloud with all Ichimoku Kinko Hyo moving averages moving up. Even the weekly Chiko span is just about to break above the cloud.

With this quarter’s earnings behind us, we could expect a pullback in IBM’s stock prices though. This could create a buying opportunity for those who believe IBM blockchain solutions could benefit the company’s stock in the long run.

For more from Invest Diva, click here