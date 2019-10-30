NEO price analysis: NEO/USD in retreat after stellar growth

NEO has been one of the worst-performing altcoins on Wednesday.

The upside momentum has faded away and gave way to the downside correction.

NEO, now the 18th largest coin with the total market value of $736 million, topped at $13.45 on Monday and has been in retreat ever since. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $10.36, down 4.4% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday.

Due to the retreat, NEO is one of the worst-performing altcoins out of top-20 on Wednesday; however, its weekly gains are still impressive. The coin's value increased by 50% in recent seven days.

NEO/USD, the technical picture

Looking technically, the resistance created by a combination of SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) and the upper line of the Bollinger Band daily at $11.00 limits the recovery of thee coin. This is a strong barrier that needs to be taken out for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on October 28 high at $13.45.

On the downside, the local support is created by a psychological $10.00. A sustainable move below this barrier will increase thee downside pressure and push the price towards SMA100 daily at $9.20. The next support awaits NEO on approach to $8.00 (SMA50 daily and the middle line of daily Bollinger Band). If it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards psychological $7.00 and the lower line of the recent consolidation channel at $6.80.

NEO/USD, the daily chart