- NEO stays range-bound during early Asian hours.
- The technical recovery is capped by the resistance $12.00.
NEO has recovered from the intraday low of $11.66 to trade at $11.74 at the time of writing. However, the coin is still 1.2% lower both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Friday.
The coin with the current market capitalization of $863 million now takes the 17th place in the global cryptocurrency rating.
NEO's technical picture
Looking technically, NEO/USD has settled above the short-term support area created by a confluence of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour and the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band on approach to $11.60. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off may gain traction with the next focus on $11.40 (SMA100 1-hour and the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band). The next strong barrier comes at a psychological $11.00 strengthened by SMA200 daily.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $11.90 (the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) and psychological $12.00 is needed to mitigate the selling pressure and allow for an extended recovery towards $12.40 (the highest level since July 27 and the previous recovery high).
From a longer-term perspective, NEO/USD continues moving within a triangle pattern with the strong support around $10.30-$10.00 area (the lower line of 1-day Bollinger Band)
NEO/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Can the bulls sustain their momentum and carry BTC/USD back into the $10,500-zone?
BTC/USD is on track for having a fourth bullish day in a row. This Thursday, the bulls took the price up from $10,091.60 to $10,410. Currently, the price has dipped a tiny bit and is trading for $10,400.
Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bulls win back lost positions
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture during the Asian trading on Friday. However, Bitcoin (BTC) and the majority of top-20 altcoins are in a green zone with gains ranging from 1% to 8%. Tezos is still the best-performing coin as it continues gaining ground following ...
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bears gain a slight upper hand in the early hours of Friday
LTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day after the price fell from $99 to $97.75 in the early hours of Friday. The price is trending below the SMA 50 curve.
Monero market overview: XMR/USD bulls on a tear as price trends in an upwards channel formation
XMR/USD is currently trending in an upwards channel formation, as the bulls are set to dominate for the third day in a row. The bulls have been in full control after XMR/USD ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.