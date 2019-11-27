NEO Price Analysis: NEO settles in a range with downside bias

- NEO/USD bears challenges $9.00 barrier amid a quiet Wednesday session.
- The initial resistance is created by SMA100 on the 1-hour chart.
NEO, the 18th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $655 million, created a recovery high at $9.61 on November 25. Since that time, the coin has been sliding, moving within the downward-looking trend. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $9.20, off the intraday low of $9.09. The coin has lost 1.2% of its value since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged in recent 24 hours.
NEO/USD, the technical picture
On the intraday level, NEO's recovery is capped by a combination of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band located on the approach to $9.40. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent high of $9.61 and psychological $10.00 reinforced by SMA200 1-hour. Notably, NEOÚSD has been trading below this MA since November 18.
On the downside, important support is created by psychological $9,00. This barrier is strengthened by the intraday low and the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band. A sustainable move below this handle will trigger more sell-off towards $8.60 (the recent low and the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band). The next support awaits us on approach to psychological $8.00.
NEO/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
