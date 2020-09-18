- The new Neo update increases the overall block size limit and improves overall network health.
- The 4-hour NEO chart has formed the head and shoulders pattern.
Neo issues new mainnet update
The Neo Global Development (NGD) has announced a new version of the core Neo2 node client, neo-cli v2.12.0. This update increases the overall block size limit and improves overall network health. The GAS limit has gone up from 10 to 50, while the max number of transactions per block has dropped from 500 to 200.
This increase in gas limit is for Neo’s upcoming DeFi – Flamingo. The new updates will ensure network stability by compensating for an expected increase in contract execution time.
NEO/USD daily chart
NEO buyers have stayed in control for three straight days, charting the three green soldiers pattern as it went up from $20.35 to $25.15. The price reached intraday highs of $25.90, charting a 52-week high. In the process, the price has crossed the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band and the relative strength index has crept into the overbought zone. Both these indicators show that the price is presently overvalued and will face bearish correction soon. The immediate target for correction will be $24.50, bringing the price back inside the 20-day Bollinger Band.
NEO/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart has formed the head and shoulders pattern and then broke above the upward trending line. The RSI is hovering along the very edge of the overbought zone, prompting a bearish correction, as the two latest candlesticks have formed a bearish engulfing pattern.
NEO on-chain dev activity
As per Santiment, the dev activity has recently increased due to the upcoming Flamingo. As expected, the price has reacted very positively to this increased dev activity.
Key levels
NEO/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.097
|Today Daily Change
|1.31300
|Today Daily Change %
|5.52
|Today daily open
|23.784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.7868
|Daily SMA50
|16.9259
|Daily SMA100
|13.81543
|Daily SMA200
|11.33486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.378
|Previous Daily Low
|20.728
|Previous Weekly High
|20.636
|Previous Weekly Low
|15.932
|Previous Monthly High
|22.871
|Previous Monthly Low
|11.454
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.1223
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.54867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.31333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.89867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.19867
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.61333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.84867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.
Maker Price Analysis: MKR whales could be getting ready to dump again at $470
Maker has been one of the most affected coins after the last crypto crash, losing around 50% of its value in practically one month. MKR is currently ranked 37th with a market capitalization of $500 million.
Kyber Network Price Prediction: KNC could be on the verge of a 50% correction
Kyber Network was trading as high as $2.04 on August 14 but plummeted to $1.04 just 22 days later, a 48% loss that clearly shows bears are in full control in the short and mid-terms.
Aave Price Analysis: LEND bulls will have to fight for $0.65 to regain control
Aave's LEND is the 29th-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $751 million and an average daily trading volume of $167 million. The token is most actively traded on Binance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.