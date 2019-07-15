NEM has been losing ground in sync with the rest of the market.

Catapult update will contain a number of unique features.

NEM (XEM), now 24th digital asset with the current market capitalization of $546 million, is changing hands at $0.0607, down over 15% in recent 24 hours. The coin is moving in sync with the market, driven mostly by technical factors and speculative sentiments.

Catapult update

Meanwhile, the NEM's developers team has published an introduction to Catapult, also known as NEM 2.0

"What's new in NEM version 2.0, also known as Catapult? Catapult is a full-featured blockchain engine that powers both private and public networks with its unique smart contract plugins," their Twitter post goes.

The developers may request early access to test some new features of the Catapult that will soon become the core NEM engine.

In the new update, NEM team introduced Aggregated Transactions and Multi-Level Multisignature Accounts that expands the use-cases of blockchain.

"Aggregated Transactions merge multiple transactions into one, allowing trustless swaps, automatic cross-chain transactions, and other advanced logic. Catapult does this by generating a one-time disposable smart contract. When all parties have approved the transaction, all of them are executed at once. Catapult is the only blockchain with this feature," the developers explained.

All in all, Catapult is supposed to become a comprehensive blockchain system that can be used for numerous purposes including IOT micropayments, securities trading, sharing economy and user identity verification, among others.