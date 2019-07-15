- NEM has been losing ground in sync with the rest of the market.
- Catapult update will contain a number of unique features.
NEM (XEM), now 24th digital asset with the current market capitalization of $546 million, is changing hands at $0.0607, down over 15% in recent 24 hours. The coin is moving in sync with the market, driven mostly by technical factors and speculative sentiments.
Catapult update
Meanwhile, the NEM's developers team has published an introduction to Catapult, also known as NEM 2.0
"What's new in NEM version 2.0, also known as Catapult? Catapult is a full-featured blockchain engine that powers both private and public networks with its unique smart contract plugins," their Twitter post goes.
The developers may request early access to test some new features of the Catapult that will soon become the core NEM engine.
In the new update, NEM team introduced Aggregated Transactions and Multi-Level Multisignature Accounts that expands the use-cases of blockchain.
"Aggregated Transactions merge multiple transactions into one, allowing trustless swaps, automatic cross-chain transactions, and other advanced logic. Catapult does this by generating a one-time disposable smart contract. When all parties have approved the transaction, all of them are executed at once. Catapult is the only blockchain with this feature," the developers explained.
All in all, Catapult is supposed to become a comprehensive blockchain system that can be used for numerous purposes including IOT micropayments, securities trading, sharing economy and user identity verification, among others.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Rebound attempt after two bloody days
The weekend has left some moves that have generated quite a stir. Bitcoin finally gave way to bass development and took advantage of Sunday to go in search of the EMA50 around the area of $10,000.
Ripple’s partner Santander bank new UK and Poland payment corridor launched
One Pay FX, a banking application powered by Ripple for Spanish banking giant Santander has added another payment corridor between the United States and Poland. An upgrade completed on the app last week enabled instant funds transfer between the two countries but only went live after the official announcement.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD plunges 24% in line with Bitcoins slide under $10k
Ethereum continued to lose ground following last week’s drop to $260. The second largest cryptocurrency explored the levels to the south failing to find support at $240 and $220 consecutively.
R3 blockchain consortium startup contemplates going public via an IPO
According to a report by Bloomberg, R3 a blockchain consortium start is considering going public in an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg says sources “familiar with the matter” confirmed that R3 is in talks with various advisers on the same. Details, where the IPO could be executed, are yet to come to light.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.