- MYX Finance wins BNB Chain Annual Awards, fueling an uptrend to a record high.
- Worldcoin hits an eight-month high as Eightco announces $270 million WLD treasury.
- Virtuals Protocol recovers further off the lower descending channel boundary amid security maintenance.
MYX Finance (MYX), Worldcoin (WLD), and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUALS) outperform the broader market with significant gains over the last 24 hours. MYX outperforms the broader market as it wins the BNB Chain Annual Awards, while Eightco underpins WLD’s ballistic recovery with a $250 million treasury.
MYX Exchange goes ballistic with BNB Chain Awards victory
MYX Finance wins the Binance Annual Awards for the high volume decentralized exchange (DEX) category, named “Volume Powerhouse.” The runner-ups were Superp and PancakeSwap.
MYX token trades close to $13.50 at press time on Tuesday, retracing from the all-time high of $14.58 recorded earlier on the day. The immediate support for the DEX token lies at the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $11.31, which is retraced from Saturday’s open at $1.15 to Monday’s close at $14.08 as it takes a breather after a 303% rise on Monday.
The momentum indicators on the daily chart indicate a bullish bias as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line shoot up with high-rise green histogram bars.
Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 92 on the same chart, indicating oversaturated buying pressure.
MYX/USDT daily price chart.
Looking up, a bullish continuation could target the 1.272 Fibonacci retracement at $17.60.
Worldcoin jumps as Eightco announces $270 million treasury plans
Worldcoin gains traction as Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO), a NASDAQ-listed company, announces the world’s first WLD treasury. Eightco plans to fund $250 million from private placement and an additional $20 million of strategic placement from BitMine (BMNR).
Worldcoin appreciates 10% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 52% gains from the previous day. The identity token marks the fifth consecutive day of recovery, hitting an eight-month high at $1.94 earlier on the day.
If the uptrend marks a decisive close above the $1.88 level, the bulls could target the $2.00 round figure.
Adding to the bullish bias, the MACD indicator displays a sharp increase in green bars and an uptick in the average lines, suggesting a boost in bullish momentum. Even so, the RSI reads 81 on the daily chart, indicating overbought conditions, as risk of a reversal looms.
WLD/USDT daily price chart.
On the downside, if WLD fails to uphold above the $1.64 level, it could extend the decline to the $1.50 psychological level.
Virtuals Protocol upholds recovery amid security checks
Virtuals Protocol has announced that all websites will be under maintenance for a security check and potential upgrades on Tuesday. The checkup comes as a proactive move to overcome the recent reports of Node Package Manager (NPM) supply chain attacks. These attacks are a result of one or more compromised NPMs that exploit trusted developers of the larger chain.
VIRTUAL gains over 2% at press time on Tuesday, building on the 11% rise from Monday. The recovery run extends an upcycle within a falling channel pattern on the daily chart.
A decisive close above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.37 could extend the rally to the upper resistance trendline near $1.50. In case of a channel breakout, the $1.95 level marked by the July 22 high could be a potential target.
The MACD and signal line approach the zero line after a recent crossover on Saturday, suggesting that the bullish momentum is increasing. Furthermore, the RSI at 56 rises above the halfway line, with further space to reach the overbought region, suggesting upside potential.
VIRTUAL/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, a reversal below the 50-day EMA at $1.28 could test the $1.00 psychological support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK eyes 18% breakout after Grayscale ETF filing
Chainlink is trending higher, exchanging hands above $23.00 on Monday, buoyed by news that Grayscale has filed with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a LINK exchange-traded fund (ETF).
MYX Finance Price Forecast: MYX takes off amid WLFI listing, token unlock
The MYX token extends Sunday's triple-digit surge as open interest hits a record high. The listing of the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial token on the MYX exchange fuels the rally.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, XRP show recovery strength as Ethereum consolidates
Bitcoin holds above $111,000, buoyed by growing optimism as the US Fed is set to cut interest rates next week. Ethereum consolidates above $4,078 support as risk-off sentiment persists.
Bitcoin reclaims above $111,500 as Fed rate cut optimism, fresh corporate buys boost sentiment
Bitcoin price extends its gains on Monday after recovering nearly 3% in the previous week. Market participants increase bets that the Federal Reserve could lower rates three times by year-end, lifting risk appetite.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.